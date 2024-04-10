Keeping Old Enmity Aside, Max Verstappen Camp Keen on Keeping Sergio Perez at Red Bull

The start of the 2023 season saw Sergio Perez go right against Max Verstappen with two wins compared to the Dutchman’s two in the first four races. This made the Mexican driver a championship contender against his Dutch teammate and Verstappen’s camp did not take it well. However, coming into 2024, Karun Chandhok believes the flame of rivalry has died down and Verstappen camp is keen on keeping Checo in the team.

Speaking about the same, Chandhok said in an interview with Sky Sports F1, “I think Max and Jos, you know should we call them team Max quite like having Perez you know. They know where he is, he is sort of safe three-tenths, four-tenths away and it’s relatively peaceful [for Verstappen].”

Perez spent most of his time at Red Bull behind the shadows of Verstappen. However, things changed after the 2022 Brazilian GP. The Dutch driver did not let Perez through in the Sao Paulo race to help him in the Driver’s Championship and defied the team order.

This started the enmity between them and in 2023, Checo wanted to compete against the three-time world champion for the title. However, things backfired in the mid-season and he came to a position where he could have lost his seat in 2024.

Nevertheless, the 34-year-old was able to retain it, thanks to his late return to form that year, and the contract extension that he signed in 2022. Now, coming into 2024, he has continued his good run of form, which might be enough to see him in the Austrian team through 2025.

Can Sergio Perez secure his extension for next season?

Sergio Perez is just doing enough to keep the Red Bull top brass happy; he is in P2 in the Driver’s Championship and helped the team leave Ferrari behind by 21 points with his three podiums and a P5 in four races.

With this, Checo is also maintaining a comfortable gap to Verstappen, which is enough not to enter the Dutchman’s territory, but also away from the reach of the driver in P3. Perhaps this is the only reason why Verstappen’s camp would want to keep the Mexican driver ahead of Carlos Sainz or Fernando Alonso.

Furthermore, Max Verstappen and his family have a great hold inside the Red Bull fraternity, therefore, the team would not want to startle things from within and sign Carlos Sainz, who can threaten the Dutch driver.