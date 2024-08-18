mobile app bar

Kelly Piquet Drops Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumors With Max Verstappen

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC

Rumors have been circulating about the status of the relationship between Max Verstappen and his long-time partner Kelly Piquet. The speculation has intensified after Kelly posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story, leaving fans wondering about the couple’s future.

The breakup rumors first began when Verstappen was noticeably absent from a significant family event—the wedding of Kelly’s sister, Julia Piquet. Fans were quick to notice that Verstappen did not accompany Kelly to the wedding, an event where his presence was obviously expected.

In her story, Kelly wrote about moving on in her life, saying, “You can literally feel when it’s time to move into your life’s next chapter,” sparking a debate about what this might mean for the pair.

Following the wedding, Kelly’s social media activity further fueled the gossip. She shared photos from a recent vacation, showing her enjoying some peaceful moments with her daughter. But once again, Verstappen was nowhere to be seen.

However, not everyone is convinced that the relationship is over. Some fans believe that Kelly’s cryptic post might not signal an end but a new beginning instead. There’s speculation that the post could hint at an engagement or even a marriage between Kelly and the Dutchman.

However, when her story was shared on X (formerly Twitter), the reactions from fans were mixed. One fan humorously speculated that Kelly might have proposed to Max herself and then shared this funny image to show Max’s answers: “Yes” and “Yes“.

Another fan suggested that the entire situation might be an attention-seeking move. They wrote, “But it’s an attention seeker, you fall into it.”

Meanwhile, others expressed their uncertainty, with one fan simply asking, “Did Max propose to her or?” In this manner, the fan is highlighting the confusion and curiosity that Kelly’s post has generated.

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

