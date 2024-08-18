Kelly Piquet Drops Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumors With Max Verstappen

Rumors have been circulating about the status of the relationship between Max Verstappen and his long-time partner Kelly Piquet. The speculation has intensified after Kelly posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story, leaving fans wondering about the couple’s future.

The breakup rumors first began when Verstappen was noticeably absent from a significant family event—the wedding of Kelly’s sister, Julia Piquet. Fans were quick to notice that Verstappen did not accompany Kelly to the wedding, an event where his presence was obviously expected.

In her story, Kelly wrote about moving on in her life, saying, “You can literally feel when it’s time to move into your life’s next chapter,” sparking a debate about what this might mean for the pair.

Kelly Piquet drops a cryptic hint on her Instagram story amid rumors of a breakup with his partner Max Verstappen.#MaxVerstappen #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/TmViqNHkAy — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) August 18, 2024

Following the wedding, Kelly’s social media activity further fueled the gossip. She shared photos from a recent vacation, showing her enjoying some peaceful moments with her daughter. But once again, Verstappen was nowhere to be seen.

However, not everyone is convinced that the relationship is over. Some fans believe that Kelly’s cryptic post might not signal an end but a new beginning instead. There’s speculation that the post could hint at an engagement or even a marriage between Kelly and the Dutchman.

However, when her story was shared on X (formerly Twitter), the reactions from fans were mixed. One fan humorously speculated that Kelly might have proposed to Max herself and then shared this funny image to show Max’s answers: “Yes” and “Yes“.

Another fan suggested that the entire situation might be an attention-seeking move. They wrote, “But it’s an attention seeker, you fall into it.”

mais c’est une attention seeker vous tombez dedans https://t.co/8Lekw3x0FT — lau (@spidervnte) August 18, 2024

Meanwhile, others expressed their uncertainty, with one fan simply asking, “Did Max propose to her or?” In this manner, the fan is highlighting the confusion and curiosity that Kelly’s post has generated.