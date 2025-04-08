Kelly Piquet and Rebecca Donaldson Forget Rivalry Between BFs Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz to Unite for a Day Date

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were teammates at Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) back in 2015 and developed quite the rivalry. Their rivalry stemmed from the fact that since both were driving for Red Bull’s sister team, they knew that the one who performed better between the two would receive the promotion.

Sainz, too, admitted in a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport that the tensions between him and Verstappen arose because of what was at stake. “At Toro Rosso, they put you in a team and say: ‘Fight each other, then we’ll see who’s the best and who gets promoted to Red Bull!’ That’s the reason why Toro Rosso exists,” the Spaniard explained.

Sainz added that if he had signed for Red Bull this season, he “would get on well” with Verstappen as they are much more mature now. When they were at Toro Rosso, Verstappen was just 16, while Sainz was 19.

With the two former teammates now having a better relationship compared to the bitter animosity that existed between them back in the day, their girlfriends also perhaps get along well. Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, and Sainz’s partner, Rebecca Donaldson, showed the same by posing in front of the cameras during the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo.

They appeared together with a few other models to promote a clothing brand, Replay. Donaldson posted a few images on her Instagram account to inform her fans about the same.

Away from the track, Donaldson is busy with her modelling assignments, while Piquet is busy with her baby showers.

Piquet accidentally reveals the gender of her baby

With several reports claiming that Piquet is due in the next couple of months, she has been holding several baby showers to celebrate. She had her first celebration with several of her friends in Miami a few weeks ago.

She has now followed it up with another baby shower, this time held on Verstappen’s $12.3 million yacht. Since Piquet had invited several of her friends, she received several congratulatory messages from them.

The Brazilian model accidentally posted one such message on her Instagram account—promptly deleting it later—that revealed the identity of her baby. With one of Piquet’s friends having written to her: “I’m so excited to have another girl joining our girl gang” – it confirms that she and Verstappen are having a girl.

With Piquet reportedly due soon, the question that arises is whether Verstappen will attend his child’s birth. Since April is a busy month, with a triple header, Red Bull will surely want him to compete.

That said, Verstappen has an idea of how he can skip his race duties. With him having eight penalty points to his name, he is just four away from receiving a race ban. The Dutchman, knowing the same, had joked last season that maybe he will deliberately get those remaining points to help him receive a ban at the time of his baby’s birth.