Kelly Piquet Swells With Pride as Nara Aziza Reveals Son’s Fandom for Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet recently took to Instagram to share a story from Nara Aziza, a fashion model and social media influencer. The story showed how Nara’s son, Whimsy Sou Smith, is a fan of F1 and especially Max Verstappen.

The story originally shared by Nara shows her son holding a scaled model of the Red Bull car in his hand and was captioned, “He always carries a car with him.” On close observation, it can be seen that the car has the number #1 on it meaning it’s a scaled-down car of Verstappen.

Piquet proudly reshared the story and added a caption that read, “Nara Aziza’s son knows how to root for Max Verstappen”.

Kelly Piquet reshares an Instagram story from fashion model and social media influencer, Nara Aziza Smith showcasing her son Whimsy Sou Smith’s love for Formula 1 and Max Verstappen.#Formula1 #MaxVerstappen pic.twitter.com/TuAfQm06m1 — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) September 24, 2024

Nara Aziza Smith was born in Bloemfontein, South Africa, and later moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where she grew up and began her modeling career at the age of 14. She is currently based in the United States.

While already a well-established fashion model, she recently started going viral through her social media accounts, particularly TikTok. She often posts vlogs that involve cooking elaborate meals for her family while wearing designer clothing and narrating the whole experience in a soft-spoken voice.

Did she just make Oreos from scratch pic.twitter.com/J02ISp7Dml — Bo Mma (@Mellow_Xxi) February 20, 2024

Her following on social media has exploded since she started doing this in 2023 and currently has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, 9.7 million followers on TikTok, and 104k subscribers on YouTube despite posting just two videos.