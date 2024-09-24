mobile app bar

Kelly Piquet Swells With Pride as Nara Aziza Reveals Son’s Fandom for Max Verstappen

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kelly Piquet Swells With Pride as Nara Aziza Reveals Son’s Fandom for Max Verstappen

Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports and IMAGO / Depositphotos

Kelly Piquet recently took to Instagram to share a story from Nara Aziza, a fashion model and social media influencer. The story showed how Nara’s son, Whimsy Sou Smith, is a fan of F1 and especially Max Verstappen.

The story originally shared by Nara shows her son holding a scaled model of the Red Bull car in his hand and was captioned, “He always carries a car with him.” On close observation, it can be seen that the car has the number #1 on it meaning it’s a scaled-down car of Verstappen.

Piquet proudly reshared the story and added a caption that read, “Nara Aziza’s son knows how to root for Max Verstappen”.

Nara Aziza Smith was born in Bloemfontein, South Africa, and later moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where she grew up and began her modeling career at the age of 14. She is currently based in the United States.

While already a well-established fashion model, she recently started going viral through her social media accounts, particularly TikTok. She often posts vlogs that involve cooking elaborate meals for her family while wearing designer clothing and narrating the whole experience in a soft-spoken voice.

Her following on social media has exploded since she started doing this in 2023 and currently has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, 9.7 million followers on TikTok, and 104k subscribers on YouTube despite posting just two videos.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these