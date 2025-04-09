Championship Stars to Lion Symbol: Max Verstappen Sported One-of-a-Kind Tag Heuer After Japanese GP Win

Max Verstappen pulled a rabbit out of his hat last weekend in Suzuka, grabbing an unexpected pole and converting it into an emphatic victory. What made it even more special was the fact that he didn’t have the fastest car, with most predicting a McLaren win.

The Dutchman’s Japanese GP triumph—his 64th in F1—was a testament to his greatness, something brands around the world have long recognized. One of his sponsors, TAG Heuer, is particularly proud of his achievements, having honored him with a special edition watch last year.

TAG Heuer only designs signature timepieces for the very best. Legends like Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell have been bestowed with this honor, and Verstappen joined that elite club ahead of the 2024 Monaco GP.

It seems Verstappen has grown fond of the timepiece, estimated to be worth $138,000, as he was seen wearing it after his impressive performance in Japan.

Since the watch was gifted to Verstappen last season, TAG Heuer designed it based on his achievements at the end of 2023. The case back is engraved with the words: “World Champion – Max Verstappen.”

What makes it even more special is the inclusion of his iconic lion head logo at the 3 o’clock mark. Meanwhile, at 1 o’clock, his bold red car number—1—is proudly displayed.

That’s not all. His three World Championship titles are commemorated at 9 o’clock, marking a golden era in his career.

Given how well Verstappen continues to perform week in and week out, it’s only a matter of time before more limited-edition watches are made, specially for him.

After all, who wouldn’t want to be associated with arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time?

What other watches does Verstappen own?

Since TAG Heuer has been a long-time sponsor of Verstappen, most of the watches he owns are from the Swiss brand. For most of last year, the Dutchman was spotted wearing the 18k Yellow Gold TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph.

For a driver of Verstappen’s level, this watch—with its gold/champagne striped dial—is not all that expensive, priced at €14,990 ($16,540).

Other than his TAG Heuer watches, Verstappen also owns a yellow gold Rolex Daytona with an Oysterflex bracelet. This is probably one of his more expensive timepieces, alongside his TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Second watch, both of which cost over €100,000 ($110,000).

Other striking watches that the Red Bull driver owns include the TAG Heuer Monaco Titan ($7,900), the TAG Heuer Max Verstappen Special Edition, the White Gold Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph ($75,700), and the TAG Heuer Monaco F1 Calibre 16 Max Verstappen Special Edition 2019 ($10,750).