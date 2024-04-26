Despite Getting Rejected by F1, Andretti Cadillac Has Launched 60 High Profile Vacancies for Its Future F1 Team

Earlier this year, Formula One Management (FOM) rejected Andretti’s bid to enter F1 in 2025 or 2026. Despite that, Andretti has only scaled up its F1 operations. The latest comes in the form of the recruitment spree they have held to fill some important positions. In total, the American motor racing giant aims to hire 60 people.

All these personnel hirings relate to the engineering front of the F1 team that will work at the Silverstone facility. Earlier this month, Andretti opened a new facility in Silverstone UK with 120 personnel. Michael Andretti disclosed the plans to take that number to 400 once the F1 team functions in full force.

The Silverstone unit will be responsible for design and aerodynamic developments. Meanwhile, the 700 workforce-strong Indianapolis factory will manufacture its chassis.

As far as the vacancies for the Silverstone facility are concerned, Motorsport reports, “The 60 vacancies include senior F1 roles such as head of aero development, head of mechanical design and various other engineering positions including aerodynamics and CFD, model design, electronics, control systems, IT, vehicle performance and manufacturing.”

The move shows commitment from Andretti Global to rubbish the claims FOM made while rejecting their bid to enter F1. FOM observed that the applicant would be more at benefit by entering the championship rather than adding value to it.

Many experts and Mario Andretti himself found the statement to be ‘insulting’. He is, however, ready to confront the F1 bosses at the upcoming Miami GP.

Mario Andretti looking forward to meeting with FOM officials

Speaking with AP, Mario Andretti talked about having just one meeting with F1 officials before they rejected their entry. The lack of communication could be one of the reasons why the 1978 champion failed to make a case for his team. However, he is looking forward to correcting that at the upcoming Miami GP.

He said, “We only had one meeting with them, that’s a problem. We haven’t had enough. I think that’s why I really welcome our next meeting. Let’s sit down. There were some opportunities missed along the way, but we’ve got to look forward, not back. I’m remaining hopeful, because we never stop working towards this.”

Mario also shed light on F1’s conduct throughout the saga where they failed to make a convincing argument while rejecting them. However, they have General Motors (GM) on board to manufacture engines from 2028 onwards. That is to tackle FOM’s argument that Andretti entering without a dedicated engine supplier further failed to make a case for their value addition to F1.