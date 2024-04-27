“Don’t Think Kevin Magnussen is Good Enough”: Haas Up For a Complete Revamp With Potential Oliver Bearman Era

The latest domino in the complex 2025 driver market has fallen with Nico Hulkenberg joining Sauber. The German has signed a multi-year deal to stay at the Hinwil-based team beyond 2025. This will see Hulkenberg stick around to see Sauber morph into Audi which was the leading factor for his decision. This also marks Audi’s hiring of the first of their shortlisted drivers on the market. However, this move has put a lot of focus on Haas, especially Kevin Magnussen. According to Ralf Schumacher, this move will cause a domino effect causing trouble for the Dane.

The former Williams driver turned journalist discussed the after-effects of Hulkenberg’s move as quoted by Motorsport.com. He believes with the German gone, the team will look for a full revamp. “But Haas now has a little problem: they have a good ‘Experienced’ driver needed. I don’t think Magnussen is good enough,” he said. “So I’m curious who will be there. I think (Valtteri) Bottas, but we’ll see.”

Valtteri Bottas comes into the picture as he and Zhou Guanyu both are out of contract at the end of the season. As per the reports so far, both of them aren’t in Sauber’s plans. With the Hulkenberg already occupying one seat, the current Sauber lineup will have to look elsewhere.

Bottas fits Haas’ good experienced driver quota, being a 10-time Grand Prix winner. So, this might be a straightforward swap in the silly season between Sauber and Haas.

It still leaves Magnussen without a drive in 2025. However, is the Danish driver really that behind his teammate? This activity in the driver’s market also opens up a spot for a certain young Brit who has impressed the entire grid.

How does Kevin Magnussen fare against Nico Hulkenberg in their time together so far?

Magnussen got a second lease on his F1 life after being recalled for the 2022 season by Haas. After a comparatively easier first season back, Magnussen faced equal competition with Nico Hulkenberg.

Last season, Hulkenberg easily got the better of Magnussen. The German pipped his teammate in overall standings, while the #20 driver struggled throughout the season. He also finished ahead of him in 13 out of the 22 races and already has a better output in 2024.

However, now that Haas is losing its better driver it might secure Magnussen’s seat. The team would not want to commit the same error of employing two rookies as they did in 2021.

According to Lawrence Barretto, as quoted by Planet F1, the vacant seat can go to Oliver Bearman. “Haas are not announcing who will replace Hulkenberg for 2025, but sources say Ollie Bearman is favorite to get that seat,” he revealed.

Bottas, Magnussen, Zhou, and Bearman all are in the mix for a seat on the American team. However, because of Ferrari’s influence, one seat more than likely will be occupied by the hero of the Saudi Arabian GP.

The other? As mentioned, the team might extend Magnussen’s contract for another year for stability. Although a full shakeup is also on the cards. It will be interesting to see what route Haas takes under the leadership of Ayao Komatsu.