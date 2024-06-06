Key Red Bull Employee Only Onboard as an Act of Charity by Christian Horner

Red Bull is arguably one of the biggest and most successful sides in F1 today. From first competing in F1 back in 2005, they have now had 377 race starts and registered 118 victories. Since the Milton Keynes-based outfit is so successful, they also seem to engage in some ‘charity’ work thanks to Christian Horner, as an employee of the team recently suggested in an interview.

Red Bull’s chief engineer Paul Monaghan recently appeared for an interview with gpblog.com. During the interview, he was asked about his role and how he secured his job. In reply, a self-deprecating Monaghan said, “No idea. They should have looked for someone better which wouldn’t be difficult to find. So I guess I was the least bad alternative (with some flair for self-deprecation)“.

The Briton was not finished in belittling his importance just then. He then also added, “No one else will employ me, perhaps. Nine other teams have figured out that I’m absolutely useless. And this is a charitable role from Christian (Horner). So I don’t know“.

Although Monaghan prefers to be very humble about his role, it is pertinent to note that he is one of the most valuable members of the organization. Having been on the team since its inception in 2005, Monaghan has played a crucial role in all of the side’s successes so far.

Paul Monaghan shed light on his role as Red Bull’s chief engineer

During the same interview, Monaghan explained his responsibilities as Red Bull’s chief engineer and why he enjoys his role. He revealed that he helps in finding solutions to evolve the car by improving its performance and reliability.

When asked what are the changes Red Bull makes from one weekend to another, he replied that they often make modifications to their cars’ bodywork as there is only so much that they can change. Monaghan then explained that he enjoys this role of his as it is an “evolving challenge” for him.

As a result of the same, Monaghan believes that he is always learning something new. Moreover, since his role is very broad compared to other roles in the organization, he faces new challenges daily. Considering Monaghan has so many responsibilities, it is fair to say that he was very humble about how he got this job at Red Bull.