Kyle Larson Thinks He’s “Better Than” Max Verstappen

Motorsports fans across the globe have mostly been chanting only two names as the best in the world since 2021. While Max Verstappen rules the seas across Europe, American fans believe Kyle Larson to be the best. With the question of ‘Who amongst them is truly the best?’ often arising, Larson claims he is a step ahead of the Dutchman.

Last Saturday, the 32-year-old American driver raced to his third Knoxville Nationals Title, similar to the three F1 titles won by Verstappen. Speaking to FloRacing after the race, Larson addressed the long-standing debate of F1 vs NASCAR. Here, he claimed he was the better all-around driver than the reigning F1 world champion.

“I know, in my mind, I am better than him as an all-around driver,” said the American driver. He added that there was “no way” the 26-year-old was getting into a sprint car and winning races such as the Knoxville Nationals, the Chili Bowl, or the Cup Race in Bristol.

Furthermore, the NASCAR driver added that it was the same case for him if he were to jump in an F1 car. There was no way Larson would be able to win the Monaco GP. However, he added that he perhaps had a better shot at winning an F1 GP than Verstappen had at excelling in F1, “just because of the car element.”

Having started his racing career at 24, Larson is considered one of the greatest drivers of all time in NASCAR. He is among five drivers to win three Nationals and a King’s Royal (2021). He is also one of only four drivers to have won three titles in four years. Additionally, the American is also among the only seven drivers to have won three or more Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway.

Larson’s peers also hold him in high regard, calling him the greatest of all time. P2 finisher at the Knoxville Nationals, Giovanni Scelzi, deemed his on-track rival “so good in every discipline” that “he’s probably the greatest driver ever to live.”

Meanwhile, P3 finisher Corey Day said he doesn’t think “there’s anyone on the planet better than Kyle Larson in a race car”. Amid all the commotion, Verstappen is yet to react to the latest comparisons.