Former German F1 driver believes that Mick Schumacher should drive for a better team in 2023

Hans-Joachim Stuck believes that Mick Schumacher has proven his potential and should look elsewhere for 2023 as Haas has reached its full competitive potential

Haas’ young driver Mick Schumacher should sit in the seat of a better team once his contract ends according to Hans-Joachim Stuck.

Schumacher finally scored his first ever F1 point at the Silverstone circuit this season. The streak continued for yet another race in Austria where he finished a career-best sixth.

The young German is currently fifteenth in the world championship with nine races to go in the 2022 season. With plenty of team seats vacant, Schumacher is running out of time to decide his future.

Mick Schumacher’s contract with Haas

Mick Schumacher’s contract with Haas ends next year. There have been no contract discussions as of now between Haas and Schumacher according to boss Guenther Steiner.

He explained stating: “I don’t really know what Mick Schumacher has done. Besides, we have not spoken about a drive for next year with him.”

Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season and Fernando Alonso will take his seat in Aston Martin. Moreover, there are plenty of opportunities in the driver market.

Hans-Joachim Stuck believes Mick Schumacher deserves a competitive team

According to Hans-Joachim Stuck, Mick Schumacher has proven his skills this season while driving for Haas. He believes that if Schumacher fails to get a seat for 2023, it will be a career-threatening situation.

Stuck added: “I would be very surprised if Schumacher didn’t find a job anywhere. He shows impeccable performances, and the people in charge can see that. He also has a great name. A team looking for a young driver can do no better than signing a Mick Schumacher.”

The former F1 driver also predicts that Haas will not be able to overperform and have fulfilled its potential. Hence, the young German will have to look elsewhere to compete at the top in the future.