“I don’t see the point”– Former McLaren driver shocked by Lando Norris signing lengthy contract extension with Woking-based-team

Former McLaren driver Jenson Button is shocked by Lando Norris signing a lengthy contract with the Woking-based team.

Before the start of the 2022 season, McLaren publically announced that Lando Norris has signed a mega contract extension with them. The new deal keeps the Briton till 2025.

Many believed that this is a step by McLaren to not lose Norris like they lost Carlos Sainz to Ferrari. The young sensation was already on the radar for several teams. So, McLaren wanted to solve it for a while.

However, former world champion Jenson Button is shocked by Norris signing it. He claims four-five t=years is a huge commitment to a team, and one shouldn’t sign such deals, as nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.

“I don’t know why he would sign a contract for so long,” he said. “It’s a surprise for me. I know continuity is great in the sport but who knows what is going to happen in two years, three years?

“I don’t know any drivers that would sign over two years in this sport, but it’s four years, isn’t it? He is gaining experience and speed [and] almost won a race last season. I don’t see the point of signing a long-term contract.”

“You’re going to be wanted. It’s not like they’re not going to want you in two years’ time,” concluded Button.

Lando Norris is not alone

While Button is wondering what made Norris sign such a deal. The McLaren star is not the only driver on the grid to sign such a lengthy contract.

Max Verstappen recently commited to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season. Though, Helmut Marko revealed that the Dutchman has an exit clause that would allow him to leave the team, if they don’t give him a competitve car in future.

NEWS: Lando Norris reacts to Jenson Button questioning why he signed a long-term contract with McLaren by saying F1 is not just about “pure success” but doing the “best job you can” with what you have.#F1 #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/gMD5vTvEWM — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) April 4, 2022

But lengthy contracts are not so rare in F1 now. Charles Lecler when signed for Ferrari in 2019, he received a five-year-long contract. It was the lengtheist contract Ferrari ever offered someone. Even Michael Schumacher never got such a lengthy contract with the Prancing horses.

But now, the lwngthy contracts have a strong precedent in F1 now. It could be certain that Norris knows the action plan of McLaren in the near future, and believes in them.

