Kimi Antonelli Could Break One of Max Verstappen’s Dearest Records in Just First Three Races in 2025

At just 17, Max Verstappen became the youngest-ever F1 driver when he made his debut in 2015. Then, also achieved the feat of being the youngest-ever race winner in F1 at the age of 18 years and 228 days, that too, in his debut race for Red Bull at the 2016 Spanish GP. While the Dutchman holds these records, Kimi Antonelli could snatch one of these in 2025.

Statistically, Antonelli cannot take the youngest driver to race in F1 accolade from the #1 driver. But the 18-year-old Mercedes driver could become the youngest-ever to win an F1 race if he takes his maiden Grand Prix win within the first three races of the 2025 season.

With only 84 days remaining before he crosses the threshold beyond Verstappen’s record, the Italian racing prodigy has three tracks where he can claim this glorious record. The season will open at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne for the Australian GP.

Antonelli’s second chance will come at the Shanghai International Circuit for the Chinese GP whilst his last chance to break Verstappen’s record will come at the iconic Suzuka International Circuit in Japan.

Taking a look at the form book, this goal might not be that far-fetched. The Silver Arrows got back to winning ways last season as they racked up four wins in Austria, Silverstone, Belgium, and Las Vegas. If they can carry that form in 2025, Antonelli will have a race-winning car to try and become the youngest-ever Grand Prix winner.

How likely is it for Antonelli to start on a winning note?

On paper, the task seems pretty easy. However, Verstappen already had a season’s worth of F1 experience before taking the accolade away from Sebastian Vettel. Antonelli will be vastly inexperienced compared to the Dutchman, being a rookie, as he attempts this feat.

Moreover, Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff himself will be holding back expectations for Antonelli who is already under a lot of pressure coming in as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton. Wolff has admitted that he does not expect the 18-year-old to fight for wins, podiums, and titles from the get-go.

There is a lot Antonelli needs to learn before thinking about winning races and challenging for the championship. He will also be coming off a mixed-bag campaign in F2 with a P6 finish last season. On top of that, doubts have been raised about his maturity and readiness to compete in F1 after his FP1 crash in Monza last year.

Lastly, the competition will be fierce in the 2025 season. Looking at the complexion of the grid from last year, the slim margins, and the super competitiveness of the likes of Ferrari and McLaren, it looks like a tall order for Antonelli to bag the elusive record and become a Grand Prix winner so early on in his F1 career.