F1

“Kimi is enjoying himself tonight a lot!”: Throwback to when Kimi Raikkonen got drunk and couldn’t stop hugging Sebastian Vettel at the 2018 FIA Prize giving ceremony

"Kimi is enjoying himself tonight a lot!": Throwback to when Kimi Raikkonen got drunk and couldn't stop hugging Sebastian Vettel at the 2018 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Why is Indian team wearing black armbands: Why are Indian cricketers wearing black armbands in 1st ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium?
Next Article
"You have so much more technology, so much more resources, less contact, and still more injuries": Michael Jordan's former trainer Tim Grover bashes the NBA for not making its players lift Iron
F1 Latest News
"Kimi is enjoying himself tonight a lot!": Throwback to when Kimi Raikkonen got drunk and couldn't stop hugging Sebastian Vettel at the 2018 FIA Prize giving ceremony
“Kimi is enjoying himself tonight a lot!”: Throwback to when Kimi Raikkonen got drunk and couldn’t stop hugging Sebastian Vettel at the 2018 FIA Prize giving ceremony

The fun side of Kimi Raikkonen was at full display when he entered the stage…