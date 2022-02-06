“Kimi is enjoying himself tonight a lot!”: Throwback to when Kimi Raikkonen got drunk and couldn’t stop hugging Sebastian Vettel at the 2018 FIA Prize giving ceremony

The fun side of Kimi Raikkonen was at full display when he entered the stage drunk at the 2018 FIA Prize Giving ceremony.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2018 F1 Championship, but it’s safe to say that Raikkonen stole the show at the award giving gala. The Finn finished third in the Championship behind his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel.

When it was time for Vettel and Raikkonen to take their award on stage, the former entered and waved to the crowd before taking his place. Then came Raikkonen, who seemed to be enjoying himself quite a bit.

The 2007 World Champion began clapping and pointing towards the German driver. He was to stand in a place that was designated for the third place driver, but stood right next to Vettel, arm in arm.

Raikkonen spent all his time on stage with his arms around the four-time World Champion’s shoulders. It was no secret that the vodka and wine on the tables contributed to the fun persona of the iconic F1 drivers. His fun and bubbly mood continued even after he left the stage.

The former Alfa Romeo driver’s behavior on stage was in contrast to how fans have viewed him over the years. Inside the world of F1, he’s one of the most quiet and focused drivers. However, as some have suggested, outside the grid, he’s a different character altogether.

Jenson Button talks about the moment Kimi Raikkonen showed up at his house unexpectedly

2009 World Champion Jenson Button revealed that Raikkonen was the ‘life and soul of a party’. Button feels that the 42-year old’s ‘Ice Man’ persona is reserved for F1 only, something that makes him the legendary driver he is.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the former McLaren driver recalls the moment Raikkonen randomly showed up at his house.

“We didn’t really talk in the paddock. But when you went outside the paddock, when the sun went down, things changed,” he said.

“The only story I can really remember with Kimi. Because most of them are a blur, we were out until like 3am in London and I had a house at that point.”

“And I was like ‘I’m tired, I’m out of here’. Got in the cab, get home, walk in my house. And Kimi is sat in my living room, alone. I have no idea how he got there.”

Raikkonen took part in his final F1 season in 2021. He finishes his career with 21 wins and one World Championship to his name.

