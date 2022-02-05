“He’s a quality driver, very strong”- Michael Schumacher foresaw Lewis Hamilton emulating his legacy when the latter was only 16

Michael Schumacher complimented Lewis Hamilton and his talent and said that the 16-year-old has got what it takes to reach the top.

Lewis Hamilton impressed the F1 legend Michael Schumacher through his talents and commitment towards the sport in 2001. At the World Karting Championship, where Schumacher made a guest appearance in 2001, Schumacher said, “he’s[Hamilton] a quality driver, very strong and already 16.”

Hamilton participated in the World Karting Championship in 2001. He was already the most successful kart racer in the world.

At the age of 15, Hamilton made history becoming the first Briton to win the European Karting Championship. Complementing Hamilton’s talents and willpower, Schumacher said, “the 16-year-old[Hamilton] has got what it takes to make it to the top.”

“If he keeps this up I’m sure he will reach F1. It’s something special to see a kid of his age out on the circuit. He’s clearly got the right racing mentality.”

Schumacher knew Lewis Hamilton will beat his record

Hamilton had started racing when he was eight and by the age of 15, he was the most successful kart racer in the world. Hamilton had signed a long-term contract with the McLaren-Mercedes at that time. The Woking-based team was funding his karting career and Ron Dennis was his personal manager.

Later in 2007, Hamilton had already put up a tough battle with the then two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso. In 2008, Hamilton was battling against the Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa and later claimed his first championship by beating Massa to victory by one point.

Everyone who believes Lewis Hamilton moved to an already very competitive Mercedes in 2013 and never had to build the car or the team like Michael Schumacher did in Ferrari, should watch this interview of Niki Lauda#NikiLauda #MercedesAMGF1 #LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/EEF9Nmsd9i — Andre Reider (@andrereider) January 28, 2022

Earlier in 2008, Schumacher told BBC that he was absolutely sure that Hamilton could win seven titles. He said, “I would say, absolutely, yes [Hamilton could win seven titles]. Nobody thought, even me, that I could beat [Juan Manuel] Fangio. Then I did. Records are there to be beaten.”

“I’m quite relaxed that one day it will happen, whether it’s Lewis, whether it’s Massa, or whoever.”

