F1

“He’s a quality driver, very strong”- Michael Schumacher foresaw Lewis Hamilton emulating his legacy when the latter was only 16

"He's a quality driver, very strong"- Michael Schumacher foresaw Lewis Hamilton emulating his legacy when the latter was only 16
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"I don't think I'm close to where I want to be personally": Kyrie Irving admits his 8-month hiatus playing a big role in limiting him to perform at his 100%
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He's a quality driver, very strong"- Michael Schumacher foresaw Lewis Hamilton emulating his legacy when the latter was only 16
“He’s a quality driver, very strong”- Michael Schumacher foresaw Lewis Hamilton emulating his legacy when the latter was only 16

Michael Schumacher complimented Lewis Hamilton and his talent and said that the 16-year-old has got…