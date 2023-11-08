Kimi Raikkonen Decides to Leave His $24 Million House in Switzerland and Move to Italy for His Son’s Motorsport Career

After Kimi Raikkonen retired at the end of the 2021 F1 season, his son Robin’s motorsport career has been the main focal point in his life. Citing this, the former world champion decided to leave his $24 million house in Switzerland and move to help his son with his career, as per Soy Motor.

Raikkonen’s son has been making headlines in the junior racing category lately. The eight-year-old recently signed for CRT KART, and due to this, he attracted huge attention from everyone. This is because it is the same team that brought up the likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and many others.

Therefore, the 44-year-old Finnish driver has taken this drastic decision to leave his comfort in Zurich, where he has been living since 2009. He has now moved to a villa in Italy, which is approximately 150 kilometers away from South Garda.

South Garda, which is also known as Lonato, is regarded as one of the most famous karting tracks. As Raikkonen chose to relocate to give his son the best possible amenities, he also partnered with a company that will help him get feedback on his son’s driving career.

Kimi Raikkonen has recently partnered with Geely

Kimi Raikkonen, the last driver champion for Ferrari, has recently tied up with Geely, a company known for its deep link to F1. This Chinese company already has a number of shares in Aston Martin and is also rumored to take over the British team from Lawrence Stroll in the near future.

Moreover, they are also linked with Alfa Romeo, a team for which Raikkonen last raced. Now, the Finnish driver has partnered with Zeekr, a subsidiary of Geely, as their Chief Performance Advisor.

As things stand, Geely, after their takeover of Aston Martin can enter the sport under their own brand. Therefore, they can push Chinese as well as its partners’ names as drivers, something Kimi Raikkonen would want for his son to have a headstart in F1.