F1

Kimi Raikkonen rejected move to Toyota in 2009 after F1 team failed to match his $45 million salary

Kimi Raikkonen rejected move to Toyota in 2009 after F1 team failed to match his $45 million salary
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
7-foot Shaquille O'Neal publicly shamed 'idiot reporter' for robbing him off 1st ever unanimous MVP
Next Article
"We will find out from the player": CSK CEO confused about Moeen Ali's participation in both CSA T20 League and ILT20 League
F1 Latest News
Kimi Raikkonen rejected move to Toyota in 2009 after F1 team failed to match his $45 million salary
Kimi Raikkonen rejected move to Toyota in 2009 after F1 team failed to match his $45 million salary

Kimi Raikkonen rejected an offer by the Toyota F1 team because he to wanted to…