Kimi Raikkonen reportedly selling his $2.5 million Ferrari after running it for 1200-miles

Kimi Raikkonen is reportedly selling his Ferrari F12 TDF, which was specifically made for him and gifted in 2016 as a part of his relations with them.

The Iceman is among the most popular race drivers to ever grace Formula 1. In his career spanning almost 20 years, the Finn race driver has won around 21 races, and also a championship with Ferrari.

To celebrate his time with the Prancing horses, he was given a customized Ferrari by his team. The car has the Finnish driver’s race number ‘7’ on its roof, along with special embroidery on the seat headrests.

Moreover, the car has a 6.2-litre V12 engine which produces almost 800 horsepower and can do 0-200 kph in 7.9 seconds. 799 units of the F12 TDF have been made, but this specific car is a one-off to honour the Iceman’s contribution to the sport and the brand.

The 1200-mile run car can still be considered new. However, Raikkonen has decided to go away from his garage and has set its asking price to be arranged around $2.5 million.

Kimi Raikkonen returns to racing

In 2021, Raikkonen said that he would race no more in F1, and was happy to leave behind the drama in it. He stated that would be spending his time with his family.

However, recently it was announced by the Iceman has signed for the NASCAR cup series to compete this August. Raikkonen’s run will be the first in Trackhouse’s recently announced PROJECT91 program, which is designed to field Cup cars in one-off races for internationally known drivers.

“I wasn’t looking to race again, but Justin came to my home in Switzerland and convinced me how serious he was about putting together a top-notch program,” Raikkonen said.

“This will be fun, but it’s something I will take very seriously. I know how competitive the NASCAR Cup Series is, and it will be a big challenge.”

Raikkonen’s return on the back of a steering wheel has surely excited his fans. It remains to be seen whether the Finn race driver returns to F1 for full rime.

