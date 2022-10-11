Kimi Raikkonen used to get $2.94 million per Grand Prix from Ferrari; Iceman’s 2007-09 contract on per-event basis is third highest sum on to an athlete ever

Kimi Raikkonen has been rated among the most talented and successful race drivers, but he was also the most expensive athlete at one stage.

In 2007, when Kimi Raikkonen signed for Ferrari, he was a sensation. After Michael Schumacher, he was one of the two drivers who looked like the next legends in the sport.

In the last two titles won by Schumacher, Raikkonen even challenged him for the title. However, unreliable McLaren deprived him of the equal fight he deserved.

But the world knew another Finn was worthy of a championship after Mika Hakkinen. And that made him the main attraction to Ferrari and got him a deal that made him one of the highest-paid athletes ever.

Kimi Raikkonen’s hefty per-event deal

The deal Raikkonen signed with Ferrari in 2007, which was supposed to last three years, was reportedly worth $153 Million. Thus, in that time with Ferrari, Raikkonen pocketed approximately $2.94 million per race.

Making it the third-highest deal ever on a per-event sum basis. Only Canelo Alvarez and Lionel Messi surpass Raikkonen. The money splashed by Ferrari, in the end, worked for them. In his first year at Maranello, the Finn race driver won the championship.

Even though his 2007 season is not considered his performative best, Raikkonen was a treat to watch. Though, it should also be noted in Raikkonen’s contract that the money revealed in this source is what there is in the open. Often several clauses in F1 agreements are confidential.

Therefore, there would be no surprise if Raikkonen bagged even more than this back then. Though his time with Ferrari came to a premature end in 2010, only to return with them in 2014.

The Iceman once made the team bankrupt

This above revelation is not the only time Raikkonen has been involved in audacious financial agreements. When Raikkonen signed for Lotus after his sabbatical, he had a contract bonus clause of $48,000 for every point he would bring.

His team didn’t expect anyone to bring in many points back then. However, they underestimated a driver like Raikkonen, and the Iceman brought 390 points in his two years with Lotus.

Thus, Lotus owed him $18.8 million only in bonuses. In response, Lotus couldn’t pay as they had to secure further investments. In the end, Raikkonen left For Ferrari, and Lotus exited F1.

