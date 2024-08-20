Kym Illman Breaks Down the $39,000 Price Tag on F1’s Most Expensive Ticket

The Las Vegas GP became F1’s flagship race in 2023, debuting with unprecedented glitz and glamour. Naturally, it came at a steep price, and the organizers faced massive scrutiny over the exorbitant ticket costs. This year, attending the race remains an expensive affair, with one particular package being labeled as F1’s costliest ticket of the 2024 season.

Renowned F1 photojournalist Kym Illman took to his YouTube channel to break down the price of the ticket and what it offers.

The package – dubbed as the ‘Papi Steak Garage’ package – costs $39,000. To start, it provides fans access to one of the most exclusive viewing areas on the track, right next to the Haas garage. Illman explained that when drivers come in for their pit stops, fans would be just a few yards away from all the action.

Formula One (F1) is returning to Las Vegas, on November 21-23, 2024. Today, March 22nd, deeply discounted tickets are going on sale ahead of the general public specifically for locals. This is the first step in many anticipated changes to make the race’s return more enjoyable for… pic.twitter.com/IZ1UaUXdj7 — Jen G. (@vegasstarfish) March 22, 2024

Ticket-holders can also climb atop the pit building to get an awe-inspiring view of the racing action at turn one. Illman revealed that F1 photographers usually used these vantage points for their shots.

To top it off, the food and beverage menu will consist of some of the most delectable offerings. Wagyu steaks, caviars, lobsters, and “top-end beverages” will all be included in the cost.

Illman also noted that the ticket would be reserved only for the Uber-elite. To highlight its expense, he revealed that for the same price, one could get their hands on a Rolex Daytona.

Thankfully, not everyone will need to dish out 30 grand to watch the Las Vegas GP. Per F1’s website, there are more affordable options. For instance, general admission costs $1,055 whereas grandstand tickets range from $1,600 to $2,800. Seating options include the start/finish line and turns five to eight.