mobile app bar

Kym Illman Breaks Down the $39,000 Price Tag on F1’s Most Expensive Ticket

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kym Illman Breaks Down the $39,000 Price Tag on F1's Most Expensive Ticket

Las Vegas GP paddock

Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Las Vegas GP became F1’s flagship race in 2023, debuting with unprecedented glitz and glamour. Naturally, it came at a steep price, and the organizers faced massive scrutiny over the exorbitant ticket costs. This year, attending the race remains an expensive affair, with one particular package being labeled as F1’s costliest ticket of the 2024 season.

Renowned F1 photojournalist Kym Illman took to his YouTube channel to break down the price of the ticket and what it offers.

The package – dubbed as the ‘Papi Steak Garage’ package – costs $39,000. To start, it provides fans access to one of the most exclusive viewing areas on the track, right next to the Haas garage. Illman explained that when drivers come in for their pit stops, fans would be just a few yards away from all the action.

Ticket-holders can also climb atop the pit building to get an awe-inspiring view of the racing action at turn one. Illman revealed that F1 photographers usually used these vantage points for their shots.

To top it off, the food and beverage menu will consist of some of the most delectable offerings. Wagyu steaks, caviars, lobsters, and “top-end beverages” will all be included in the cost.

Illman also noted that the ticket would be reserved only for the Uber-elite. To highlight its expense, he revealed that for the same price, one could get their hands on a Rolex Daytona.

Thankfully, not everyone will need to dish out 30 grand to watch the Las Vegas GP. Per F1’s website, there are more affordable options. For instance, general admission costs $1,055 whereas grandstand tickets range from $1,600 to $2,800. Seating options include the start/finish line and turns five to eight.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these