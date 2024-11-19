Lance Stroll and GF Marilou Belanger Unfollow Each Other to Confirm Breakup

F1 Abu Dhabi Testing Lance Stroll of Aston Martin Aramco and Marilou Belanger during the Formula 1 post-season test at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 28, 2023 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

With F1 stars and their dating lives often in the spotlight due to the sport’s immense popularity, even their low moments tend to attract unwanted attention. Lance Stroll’s rumored breakup, for instance, had been circulating for weeks, and yesterday, it was all but confirmed when he and his now-former partner unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Stroll was dating Canadian model Marilou Belanger, who was spotted in the paddock alongside the Montreal-born a few times over the last year. Murmurs of a split first emerged when Belanger didn’t post anything for Stroll on Instagram for his birthday, which was on 29th October.

About a week later, she deleted all her photos with Stroll from her account. However, since the Aston Martin driver continued liking her pictures on the platform, many doubted whether they had truly broken up. When Belanger didn’t reciprocate, it became more apparent.

Both of them continued to follow each other for a while until yesterday, as pointed out by the Instagram account @f1gossipofficial, Belanger and Stroll pulled the plug. This ended speculation surrounding their relationship status.

Another clue suggesting their split was Marilou’s absence from F1 race weekends. She was seen with Stroll a few times as mentioned, but not since 2023, indicating that the breakup may have occurred last year.

Per reports, Lance was also seen on Raya, a private, membership-based dating app normally reserved for celebrities and other big-shots.

Stroll’s short-term relationship

Stroll and Belanger made their relationship public in September 2023 when she shared a picture of the two on vacation. The couple quickly became a topic of interest among F1 fans but unfortunately, things didn’t last long.

Belanger, a Canadian fashion model with a successful career entered the industry at 19 and has worked with several well-known brands including La Vie en Rose, Aos, and Lole. She is a recognizable face in her nation’s fashion circuit and with over 250k followers on Instagram, she has a pretty big fanbase.

Before dating Belanger, Stroll was in a relationship with Italian model Sara Pagliaroli.

Lance Stroll celebrating his girlfriend Sara’s birthday with her pic.twitter.com/cAesBnNPGk — k ❁ (@honey_ricc) February 18, 2022

The two began dating in 2021 and even made a public appearance together at the ‘No Time to Die’ James Bond premiere in London, in 2021. They broke later that year.