Lance Stroll Once Used His Official Website to Collect RSVPs For His Bar Mitzvah

Lance Stroll races under the Canadian flag but also holds Belgian citizenship. However, the Aston Martin driver is of Russian-Jewish descent from his father, Lawrence Stroll’s side. Following the Jewish tradition, Stroll’s Bar Mitzvah took place. Just for the RSVP of the same, Lance Stroll had a website made in his name.

As per Jewish law, the parents are responsible for their children’s actions until they reach a certain age. For boys, the age is 13, and for girls, it is 12. Once the child reaches this age, they are held responsible for their actions. The father then thanks the god that he’s no longer responsible for the child’s actions and sins through these celebrations.

How cute? A picture of Lance Stroll at his Bar-Mitzvah #LS18 pic.twitter.com/kll05o6amR — Linda (@LindaAbbi) May 26, 2021

Lancestroll.com, now Stroll’s official website, was once used to get RSVPs for the Canadian driver’s Mitzvah. The site read, “Lance’s Bar Mitzvah is around the corner. Please save the date November 5, 2011, Montreal, Quebec. Invitation to follow. To RSVP please.”

Lance Stroll’s dad is one of the most influential businessmen in the world. Lawrence would’ve invited thousands of people for Stroll’s celebration. Although just having a website to get RSVPs may sound weird, it’s completely normal for the Stroll family to do the same given their multi-billion-dollar empire.

#F1: Lance Stroll saat upacara bar mitzvah, yang dilaksanakan saat memasuki usia 13 tahun. Dalam tradisi Yahudi, bar mitzvah adalah ritual untuk anak cowok yang akan memasuki masa kedewasaan sebagai simbol bahwa laki-laki tersebut sudah bukan anak-anak lagi. pic.twitter.com/pdx7nE4QGU — Republik F1 (with World Sports) (@RF1_Racing) March 27, 2023

Stroll Sr. has been a crucial element in Lance Stroll’s racing career. The Billionaire funded his son’s racing career. Stroll’s first F1 drive with Williams came since he was a Pay driver and the team was in dire need of funds. Despite underperforming in the Aston Martin, the Canadian driver has a lifelong contract with the team.

Lawrence Stroll’s Vision for Aston Martin and son Lance Stroll

Lawrence Stroll bought Force India and changed the name to Racing Point. This acquisition was followed by his son joining the team as a driver. Since then, the team has been renamed to Aston Martin as Stroll continues to drive for the team.

Stroll Sr. envisions Aston Martin to become a title contender soon. As a result, he invested over $200 Million in the new factory and wind tunnel. Papa Stroll wants to build the best team and help his son become the F1 World Champion.

Reports of Adrian Newey announcing Aston Martin as his future have been circling the paddock. Reports of Stroll Sr. offering $400 Million for 4 years to Newey came out recently. On the other hand, Honda will become the exclusive engine partner starting in 2026.

Amid all this, Lance Stroll is believed to have a seat available for as long as he wants. While many support the idea of Stroll blocking a seat for a more deserving driver, it’s Lawrence Stroll’s team and he decides to put the drivers in the seat.