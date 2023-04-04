Lance Stroll Shows Impeccable Gesture to Charles Leclerc After Not Being Blamed for Australian GP Collision: “I’ll Buy Him…”

Lance Stroll has recently shown unblemished behavior to Charles Leclerc after the Ferrari driver did not blame him for the crash in Melbourne. The Aston Martin driver had contact with the Monegasque, which sent him out of the race.

As per Formel1, the Prancing Horse pilot did not blame the Canadian for the collision which ruined his race right on the first lap of the Australian Grand Prix. Upon hearing this, Stroll said he will buy the Ferrari driver a beer.

Race winner in 2022, Charles Leclerc’s race in Oz in 2023 only lasted a few corners 💔#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qeqRHN7CiF — Formula 1 (@F1) April 3, 2023

He stated after Leclerc called it a racing incident, “Oh, that’s nice of him, I’ll buy him a beer!” Agreeing with the 25-year-old driver, Stroll said it was indeed a racing incident and went on to describe the situation.

The Canadian said he was trapped between the Ferrari of Leclerc and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso. As he was sandwiched in the middle, his left front made contact with the right rear of the Monegasque and ended his Albert Park outing.

Leclerc did not point a finger at Stroll

Talking to the media after the race, the Ferrari pilot shared that he isn’t pointing a finger at the Aston Martin star for the contact. He said the Canadian had no choice after his teammate Alonso slowed down his car for the second time.

As for him, it was impossible to see if the Stroll was behind Alonso or was in between him and the Spanish driver, he further asserted. The 25-year-old then went on to say that he “obviously didn’t think he was there.”

Charles 🗣️ “It was unfortunate to end the race this way today, but it was a racing incident and I don’t think that we could have done anything differently. Disappointing, but on to the next one where I hope things will run more smoothly again.”#AusGP pic.twitter.com/cxeWpotWUm — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 2, 2023

In the end, Ferrari failed to pick up any points after Carlos Sainz’s penalty in the later stages. Whereas Aston Martin had one of the best outings with their drivers claiming P3 and P4, respectively.

Leclerc’s worst start to the season after Australian GP DNF

The Monegasque said it was his worst start to his Formula 1 season. Leclerc had two DNFs in three races so far and a P7 In Jeddah. The Ferrari driver is languishing at the bottom with just six points so far.

“Just extremely frustrating; I mean, it’s the worst start to the season ever, really… it is frustrating,” he shared. However, the former Sauber driver went without a point in his debut season in 2018.

Nevertheless, compared to this year, Charles Leclerc won two races by now in 2022. He was leading the world championship by quite a margin and had high hopes of winning the F1 title.