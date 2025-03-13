Lewis Hamilton Turns Heads with Ultra-Luxury $518,763 Timepiece at Australian GP

After 12 years with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari meant cutting ties with several partners, including IWC Schaffhausen. The Swiss watchmakers had created exclusive timepieces for Hamilton, some of which he even designed himself.

However, new teams bring new opportunities. Hamilton has already found a replacement for IWC, with Ferrari’s partner Richard Mille now showcasing their watches via the seven-time world champion.

On media day ahead of the season-opening Australian GP, Hamilton arrived at Albert Park dressed in all-black, sporting a Richard Mille timepiece that turned heads—not just because it was new, but because it looked stunning.

It was an RM 74-02 Automatic Tourbillon, priced at $518,763 as of March 13. The watch comes in two variants—Gold Quartz and Gold Carbon—with the 40-year-old opting for the Quartz. Other standout features include a geometry rotor and a 50-hour power reserve.

Lewis Hamilton repping Richard Mille with a RM 74-02 at the Thursday driver’s Press Conference. #AusGP pic.twitter.com/qRJrmMmVR1 — Anirban Aly Mandal (@AnirbanF1) March 13, 2025

Hamilton’s partnership with Richard Mille is off to a strong start, with the seven-time champion showing a clear preference for the RM 74-02 collection. Just last month, at the F1 75 launch event in London, he was seen wearing another timepiece from the same line.

That one was a custom-made piece, estimated to be worth around $613,000. Featuring an eye-catching design crafted from 18K 5N red gold and 18K 3N yellow gold, it was undoubtedly the flashiest—and most expensive—watch at the event.

Only Hamilton’s new teammate, Charles Leclerc, came close. The Monegasque was also sporting a Richard Mille, but his was an RM 72-01 Automatic Winding Lifestyle Flyback Chronograph, featuring an 18K rose gold and ceramic case. It was priced at $405,000—significantly less than Hamilton’s.

Leclerc will be hoping the gap between them on track isn’t as wide as the one between their Richard Mille price tags.