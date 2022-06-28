“Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable”- F1 fraternity condemns racist words used by Nelson Piquet on Lewis Hamilton

F1 fraternity condemns the racist words used by Nelson Piquet on Lewis Hamilton after his collision with Max Verstappen in Silverstone.

Recently, inappropriate comments by Nelson Piquet after the British Grand Prix 2021 appeared online. The former Brazilian race driver allegedly called Lewis Hamilton, “The little black guy put the car in and didn’t let [the other driver swerve].”

He attacked Hamilton for apparently colliding with Max Verstappen which resulted in a 52g crash faced by the Dutchman. The statement was made on the Motorsport Talk YouTube channel and the video has over 290,000 views.

O Canal Enerto postou no YouTube um corte de uma entrevista que Nelson Piquet deu em 03/11/2021 para Ricardo Oliveira. No trecho, Nelson comenta o acidente entre Lewis e Max em Silverstone. Quando vai se referir a Lewis, Piquet utiliza uma palavra de conotação racista. Confira: pic.twitter.com/FzKCJaPZPI — Fofocas do Paddock (@fofocaspaddock) June 22, 2022

Piquet’s inappropriate comments are directly in contrast with the official views of FIA and F1 towards racism. Thus, it’s something the sport can’t let go of easily.

F1 fraternity condemns comments by Nelson Piquet

After learning about the comments made by the former world champion, F1 and Mercedes have officially released statements condemning his remarks. Though, it’s unknown whether FIA will exclude Piquet from its future motorsport events.

🚨 F1 statement regarding the racially abusive language used by Nelson Piquet about Lewis Hamilton: “Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect…” (1/2) — Autosport (@autosport) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Piquet’s comments have also attained furious reactions from the fans and prominent F1 personalities. Many even mentioned that this only highlights how vastly racism is present in the most advanced motorsport in the world.

I worked with Lewis Hamilton very closely for 5 years when he & I were at McLaren. He’s an absolutely brilliant #F1 driver & a truly great man. He does a huge amount for diversity & inclusivity. By contrast Nelson Piquet Sr disgusts me. #WeRaceAsOne. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/SZOnbp0Y2J — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) June 28, 2022

The team always at the front to speak out on this but you’re missing the target a bit here, name him.

It doesn’t matter what he did in the sport in the past, say it.

Nelson Piquet is a racist and has no place in F1 any more. https://t.co/DCfq96esPI — Jonty (@Jontys_Corner) June 28, 2022

