mobile app bar

Lando Norris Admits He Wanted to Take Up MotoGP Before Being Drawn to Karting

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Every F1 driver has a unique path into racing, often sparked by an early fascination with motorsport. For Lando Norris, though, it all began with horse riding — an unexpected start for someone who later dreamed of MotoGP before ultimately choosing the fastest race cars in the world.

When Norris revealed the same to host Austin Evans, he couldn’t believe what he had just heard. But it makes for an interesting story, which brings us here. “Four legs, but that went away really quickly,” Norris said to Evans in an interview.

Riding horses made Norris love quad bikes, which were more off-road — an area in which he developed an early interest. “I loved rallying, motocross, quad bikes. I loved dirt racing more than I loved anything else,” he recalled.

From off-road four-wheelers, Norris got into motorbikes. I loved Moto GP. At first, I wanted to go down that direction. But one day after school—and this is where everything clicked—we went to go watch a go-kart race, the British Championships…I was probably six at the time, and I’m like, ‘Dad I really wanna have a go’.” 

Norris’ dad Adam Norris — one of Bristol’s wealthiest men — of course, supported that decision, and Norris started pursuing open-car racing more seriously.

Whether Norris would have succeeded in two-wheelers or rallying, will always remain a mystery. But what we do know is that in F1, he has made it big. McLaren noticed his talent in 2017, when Norris was just 18 years old and in 2019, he became a part of the F1 grid.

Norris’ ultimate dream of winning the F1 World Championship will have to wait a bit longer as he is on the brink of losing it in 2024 to Max Verstappen. However, he has established himself as among the best on the grid, which is something he likely never dreamt of the first time he rode a horse.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these