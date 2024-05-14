Lando Norris Shares How His Father Adam Norris, Set Him on the Path to Fulfil Unachieved Dream 18 Years Ago

Speaking in the aftermath of his maiden F1 race win in Miami, Lando Norris spoke to This Morning about the beginnings of his career in motorsports. There, he made the revelation that the work he is putting in today was once, what his father Adam Norris wished to achieve.

Norris said,

“My dad loved racing [and] he couldn’t do it. But when I was growing up and my brother was growing up we could both do it. So, he kind of could share his passion with both of us.”

In F1, this story isn’t particularly uncommon. And Norris’ dad’s passion for racing did transpire onto his son strongly. Throughout Lando’s junior career, Adam Norris was always there by his side, making sure he got whatever he needed to make it to the top.

After years of hard-work and hundreds of races together, Norris finally made his F1 debut in 2019 when McLaren signed him up. Since then, he has gone on to build a reputation of being one of F1’s brightest talents.

Adam Norris made the push his son needed. But it was the latter who had to make strides in F1, and that he did. With a team that majorly competed in the midfield, Norris stood on the podium 15 times in five seasons. And he topped it off with a win in Miami last weekend.

However, all of this is a result of the financial backing Norris received from his father during his formative years in racing. It is believed that Adam Norris spent a staggering $44 million on his son to ensure he ended up where he is today.

Lando Norris repays his father Adam with F1 performances

The $44 million which Adam Norris reportedly spent was during a five-year period (2017 to 2021). It meant that the Briton had to forego large sums of money to make sure his son got a fighting chance of making a career in the cut-throat world of Formula 1.

Norris Sr.’s investment has paid dividends both for his son, and McLaren. A part of the money that Adam Norris invested into McLaren for Lando saved the iconic British outfit from going under and declaring bankruptcy.

What’s more, Lando has shown himself to be a World Champion level driver and is regarded as the future of McLaren. He recently signed a contract that goes beyond the 2026 season, securing his long-term future with the Woking-based outfit.

Of course, Norris has a long way to go before his ultimate F1 dream – of winning a World Championship – is achieved. But with continued improvement, both on his and McLaren’s end, this could not be too far away.