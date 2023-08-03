Lando Norris Admits He Was Ready to Abandon His $94,000,000 Commitment Before McLaren Showed Dramatic Rise to Podium Finishes

Lando Norris is considered to be one of the most talented drivers on the grid yet to win a Grand Prix or make a proper mark on the sport. Throughout his time in F1 McLaren have failed to provide him with a competitive car. Norris recently revealed that he almost ready to give up on his contract worth $94,000,000 with McLaren because of their incompetence, until the Papaya outfit suddenly showed signs of improvement.

McLaren had a disastrous start to the 2023 season, with Norris finishing down in P17 in the first two races of the season. However, the team from woking made an incredible turnaround and has managed to claim a podium in each of the last three race weekends.

Amidst all of this, there had been talks about a Red Bull connection for Norris. It was reported that the reigning World champions wanted to recruit the young Briton to create a super team in 2025. This, added to the consistent poor results, had almost gotten the better Norris as he was about to leave McLaren.

Lando Norris and his huge dilemma

Lando Norris recently spoke to Sky Sports F1 about the recent upsurge in the performance of his team. He admitted that before McLaren started putting in the results from the Austrian GP onwards, he was having thoughts of looking for better opportunities elsewhere.

Norris said, “In the back of my mind, there’s that impatient game of, ‘Do I stick it out for another few years, or is it time to look at something different?’”

However, after the brilliant series of results in the past few weekends, Norris claims to be confident that he chose the correct option to stay with the team till at least the end of 2025. Norris is also confident that if the team keeps on improving at this rate, they will soon realize their dreams of fighting for the championship.

The McLaren Future for Norris

Zak Brown has always maintained that he does not fear about the possibility of Norris being poached by a bigger team. The American CEO has always claimed that Norris is completely aligned with the vision that McLaren has and it would take some time and patience for the team to return back to their days of glory.

With Norris’ recent comments, things only get easier for Brown. And with the recent spike in performances, Brown can be even more confident of retaining the services of their star driver Lando Norris.

The only downside to this is that the good performances also reflect well on Norris himself, thus making him even more desirable for the top teams. Therefore, McLaren might find themselves in a spot of bother if they mess up from here on in.