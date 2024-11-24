Lando Norris Admits Max Verstappen ‘Makes His Life Tough’ as Title Slips Away

Lando Norris’ hopes of winning the 2024 Drivers’ Championship came to an end, as Max Verstappen mathematically sealed his fourth title with two races left this season. This left Norris reflecting on what the season could have been.

Despite his strongest efforts, the Bristol-born driver could not match Verstappen‘s consistency. Even with a slower car, the Dutchman proved why he isn’t just the best in F1 today, but one of the greatest drivers in the sport’s history.

“Congrats to Max. Knowing the championship is 100 percent over, we always had a little hope inside, but he drove an incredible season,” said Norris to Sky Sports. “When he had the quickest car, he dominated. When he didn’t, he was still there and always on my heels… He drove a better season…,” he added suggesting that Verstappen made his life tough.

lando's recap on his season: "i think i was happy with how just calm and focused i was. i feel like i've done a very good job, especially this second half of the season. i'm more proud than anything else, i don't regret anything. still happy that it was us"

Throughout the Vegas weekend, Norris struggled to find comfort on the slippery streets. The low temperatures made it challenging for him to get the necessary grip, preventing him from pushing hard enough. Qualifying behind Verstappen only added to his frustration, and Norris admitted that he didn’t feel the same confidence he usually carries into a race.

As temperatures plummeted during the Grand Prix, life became more difficult for Norris. “The race was pretty pants,” he added bluntly. “Bad pace, bad grip, bad tire management, just a poor weekend from us.”

Who’s winning the battle for the constructors’ championship?

For McLaren as a whole, the weekend in Sin City was far from ideal. Norris finished in P6, one place ahead of Oscar Piastri in P7. While the Woking-based squad still holds the top spot with 608 points, Ferrari has closed the gap to 584 — a lead that can be easily overcome with a couple of strong performances in the final two races. Red Bull trails in third with 555 points.

Red Bull is unlikely to win the Constructors’ Championship, but they could still challenge Ferrari for second place. However, Ferrari’s focus will be on the front, as they aim to secure their first Constructors’ title since 2008.

McLaren will need to regroup quickly if they want to finish the season on a high note and claim their first title since 1998.