Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Display Telepathic Bond Days After Declaring Rivalry Over Each Other

Anirban Aly Mandal
The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have always spoken about being rivals on the track, but their good relationship off it has developed perks. A recent video uploaded by the team shows they share a telepathic bond too.

Norris and Piastri were pitted against each other in a game of Pictionary. With three prompts each, they had to draw whatever they had out in a way the other could guess (classic Pictionary rules). For every correct answer, Norris and Piastri would get one point.

Both Piastri and Norris worked together like clockwork. Norris correctly guessed each of his teammate’s “doodles” and so did the latter. There was a point in the game when things could have slipped away from Piastri, as he had to draw team CEO Zak Brown.

Norris was struggling to guess what Piastri was drawing, but the Melbourne-born driver ultimately succeeded in getting the answer out of him. “We’re just on the same wavelength right now!” the Briton said.

At the end of the rounds, both drivers scored three points apiece, ending the game in a draw.

It isn’t all fun and games between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri when on track

Norris and Piastri have been dubbed as one of the best driver pairings on the current F1 grid. They share a good chemistry and often engage in banter away from the track. However, when it comes to racing, Norris has conceded that he sees the young Australian driver as his main rival.

In an interview for WIRED, Norris also jokingly said that he “pretended to be besties” with Piastri. More seriously, he explained why F1 teammates always end up being their ‘biggest rival‘.

We are rivals. I want to beat him and he wants to beat me. But, we have to pretend that we’re besties. We both have the same goals. We both want to win. The quickest way into achieving that is by working together, helping one another, just helping the team score the most points possible.” 

Norris and Piastri’s collaborations have been bountiful for McLaren. 2024 in particular has seen the Woking-based outfit develop into a top team.

As things stand, McLaren is locked into a three-way fight for the constructors title with the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull. In the last three races, the duo has scored 65 and 62 points respectively, helping McLaren become the most in-form team on the grid.

