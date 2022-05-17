“I just missed that Ferrari by only €3,604,900″– Nigel Mansell’s Williams FW14 that carried Ayrton Senna and Ferrari 640 sold for $7.9 million at auction

Nigel Mansell auctioned two legendary F1 cars from his career, including the one that carried Ayrton Senna to the pitlane, for over $7.9 million.

The Former F1 champion Nigel Mansell was known for his extraordinary racing craft. The 68-year-old driver has represented the top teams in his 14-year-long F1 career.

Recently, he sold two of his legendary cars. One is Williams FW14 British GP winning car. The car is also famous for carrying stranded Ayrton Senna. The price of the car at auction went up to €4.055 million ($4.2 million).

Though the car chassis is without its legendary V10 engine. The car was gifted by Williams to Mansell after the end of the 1991 season, and he owned it until last week before the auction sale.

The other car he sold is his Ferrari 640, which he drove during the 1989 season. Renault claimed the engine back very long ago, but it didn’t deter the buyers to go €1 above the asking price.

In the very first race with that car, Mansell sealed a victory for Ferrari, and now it went for €3.605million ($3.72million). This time, in this car, the engine was with the chassis, unlike the Williams.

Nigel Mansell F1 taxi for Ayrton Senna

It’s a known fact that Senna and Mansell were fierce rivals. But within that rivalry, a glimpse of sportsmanship was seen, when Mansell carried Senna on his FW14.

The Brazilian race driver ran out of fuel in the final lap of the British Grand Prix. The image soon became to be one of the most iconic F1 photos of all time.

“I could see he was getting a hard time from the fans and I thought ‘Well I’ll give him a lift, see if I can drop him off’,” Mansell previously told Motor Sport.

Mansell and Senna were the leading contenders for the championship in 1991. But a disqualification in Portugal and a crash in japan cost the Briton his maiden F1 title and made Senna become the champion for the third time.

