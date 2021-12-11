F1

“There are no rules whatsoever!”: Fernando Alonso calls for better regulation of Qualifying traffic after a difficult evening in Abu Dhabi

"There are no rules whatsoever!": Fernando Alonso calls for better regulation of Qualifying traffic after a difficult evening in Abu Dhabi
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“I would have beat him like I beat Charles Barkley” – Shaquille O’Neal claims he would have defeated Andre the Giant
Next Article
“I knew that they were going to stick it to me” – WWE Hall of Famer says he knew WWE would treat his final run poorly
F1 Latest News
"It should be easier tomorrow": Max Verstappen explains his decision to opt for a soft-tyre strategy during Qualifying in Abu Dhabi
“It should be easier tomorrow”: Max Verstappen explains his decision to opt for a soft-tyre strategy during Qualifying in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen feels that starting the race on soft compound tyres will play to his…