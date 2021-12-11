“There are no rules whatsoever!”: Fernando Alonso calls for better regulation of Qualifying traffic after a difficult evening in Abu Dhabi

Fernando Alonso wants the FIA to be clearer with their rules about Qualifying traffic after he was impended by another driver in Abu Dhabi.

Alonso failed to reach Q3 during qualifying ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP. He finished 11th, missing out on the final shootout by just a hundredth of a second. However, he was seen waving his hands at Daniel Ricciardo furiously, after he took the chequered flag.

The Alpine driver felt that Ricciardo holding him off, was the reason he couldn’t go into Q3. The Aussie driver, along with 5 others have been summoned to the stewards for ‘causing a jam’ during the session.

The 2-time World Champion feels that the rules are a lot worse than when was last in F1, in 2018.

“There are no rules out there.” said Alonso. “Not for the out lap, there are no minimum times to respect. And on the first lap there are a lot of strange movements off track.”

“I complained in the first third of the championship, then I changed attitude. Then I was doing the same, and now I don’t have any more races to impede anyone.”

Also read: McLaren boss compares Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen showdown to the rivalry between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna

Fernando Alonso uses ‘yellow cards and red cards’ example as a solution to the problems

The Spaniard thinks that the FIA are too lenient with their penalties and decision making. He expects the governing bodies to be more consistent with their verdicts.

“The issue is that we should be more aligned with the things that are right and the things that are wrong.” the former Ferrari driver added.

“It should be more black and white, what is a penalty and what is not a penalty. The stewards have to be harsh in some of the decisions.”

“In football, when somebody makes a tackle and there is a big penalty or whatever. There is a red card, and here, they’re struggling to show a yellow card or a red card.”

“That’s why we keep repeating the same bad things, you know.” he concluded.

Also read: Toto Wolff thinks Red Bull won the battle, Mercedes will win the war after Abu Dhabi GP qualifying