mobile app bar

Lando Norris’ Apparent Act of Disrespect Against Max Verstappen Triggers Online Discourse

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris' Apparent Act of Disrespect Against Max Verstappen Triggers Online Discourse

Credits: IMAGO / Xinhua

Lando Norris drove a brilliant race in Canada and was absolutely rapid all weekend. He got the reward for his efforts with a podium finish, crossing the finish line in second. However, during the podium celebration, the jolly Brit waved to his fans which inspired a big roar followed by chanting. This action and reaction during the Dutch national anthem for the winner Max Verstappen sparked fury among the fans.

A fan highlighted the incident on Twitter (now X) during the podium celebration. The roar and “Lando” chants were loud enough to be heard during the national anthem right after the wave. This action of the McLaren man was spotted by everyone watching the ceremony and it also outraged a few.

The apparent act of disrespect toward his friend spread like wildfire on social media platforms. The fans filled the comments section of various platforms condemning his actions. However, some fans defended the 24-year-old and not all were against Norris.

Some fans pointed out how a nonchalant Max Verstappen wouldn’t even care. The Dutchman has been booed multiple times on a podium and during interviews. A “Lando” chant wouldn’t bother him as much as the reception he’s used to.

Social media split over Lando Norris’ alleged disrespectful behavior toward Max Verstappen

Speaking about the negative comments toward Norris, the fans were really emotional. One said how it almost made them cry. Some highlighted how he’s been mocking Sebastian Vettel and proceeded to compare his stats with the two world champions.

However, the fans supporting the Brit pointed out how it’s an overreaction.

The contrasting views on the matter are all down to personal opinion. However, this scenario showcases the level of scrutiny every driver faces.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these