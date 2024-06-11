Lando Norris’ Apparent Act of Disrespect Against Max Verstappen Triggers Online Discourse

Lando Norris drove a brilliant race in Canada and was absolutely rapid all weekend. He got the reward for his efforts with a podium finish, crossing the finish line in second. However, during the podium celebration, the jolly Brit waved to his fans which inspired a big roar followed by chanting. This action and reaction during the Dutch national anthem for the winner Max Verstappen sparked fury among the fans.

A fan highlighted the incident on Twitter (now X) during the podium celebration. The roar and “Lando” chants were loud enough to be heard during the national anthem right after the wave. This action of the McLaren man was spotted by everyone watching the ceremony and it also outraged a few.

The apparent act of disrespect toward his friend spread like wildfire on social media platforms. The fans filled the comments section of various platforms condemning his actions. However, some fans defended the 24-year-old and not all were against Norris.

Podium + clearer audio (sorry for the quality I have a problem with OBS) https://t.co/cC0vRi7oSf pic.twitter.com/7LwSlkc2MX — Lea (@sediciskyfall) June 9, 2024

Some fans pointed out how a nonchalant Max Verstappen wouldn’t even care. The Dutchman has been booed multiple times on a podium and during interviews. A “Lando” chant wouldn’t bother him as much as the reception he’s used to.

Social media split over Lando Norris’ alleged disrespectful behavior toward Max Verstappen

Speaking about the negative comments toward Norris, the fans were really emotional. One said how it almost made them cry. Some highlighted how he’s been mocking Sebastian Vettel and proceeded to compare his stats with the two world champions.

The whole Lando anthem thing is honestly really disrespectful. In sports you’re taught from a young age to respect the national anthems no matter whose it is While he’s not responsible for his fans chanting Lando, he IS responsible for encouraging them. Genuinely disappointing — Luke (@ElPredestinato) June 10, 2024

i don’t know if i’m pms-ing but i just saw a video of max on the podium from yesterday looking sad bc people were chanting for lando during his anthem and it made me want to cry 🙁 — avocadhoe (@disbeandi) June 10, 2024

Lando made fun of Vettel in the cool down room and then acted like a child during the podium celebrations. Since he feels so comfortable mocking them, let’s look at their career stats: Max – 60 wins, 39 poles, 3 WDC

Seb – 53 wins, 57 poles, 4 WDC

Lando – 1 win, 1 pole, 0 WDC https://t.co/GJfLYv1MS9 pic.twitter.com/h4DUo3k9nJ — (@Mikk_MV33) June 10, 2024

However, the fans supporting the Brit pointed out how it’s an overreaction.

Also.. Max has won so many races, it’s not like Lando ruined his moment on the podium. Get a grip! — Kelly (@kellypagexo) June 11, 2024

the way people are going on about how lando waved during the anthem you’d thing he ripped off his shirt, swung it above his head and started pole dancing to peter andre for fucks sake get a grip — jay ⁴ ⁸¹ ᯓ★ (@landoscrs) June 10, 2024

no way people are mad that fans were chanting lando’s name during the anthem how is that HIS fault you want him to jump down and tell them to stop or something?? the takes i see on this app just somehow get stupider and stupider every day — miley (@milclaren) June 9, 2024

The contrasting views on the matter are all down to personal opinion. However, this scenario showcases the level of scrutiny every driver faces.