mobile app bar

Lando Norris Claims George Russell “Isn’t Good Enough” in Padel to Compete Against His F1 Rivals

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Claims George Russell “Isn’t Good Enough” in Padel to Compete Against His F1 Rivals

Credits: IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Lando Norris recently took a humorous jab at George Russell when asked by a fan about the best Padel player on the grid. The conversation happened after a group of F1 drivers including Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, Norris himself, and Oscar Piastri, got together for a friendly game of Padel.

“The best? Actually everyone was playing Padel last night,” Norris said when quizzed about who was the best among them. Responding to whether Russell was also there with them Norris said, No not George, he’s not good enough. But we all played.

When told what Norris said, Russell jokingly hit back by saying, “He’s the biggest liar, he is terrible at padel. I kick his a** every time!” While the two enjoy some light-hearted banter, videos on social media have previously shown Norris and Russell playing padel together suggesting that Russell does play the sport regularly.

Padel has become a popular pastime among the drivers who live in or often spend a significant amount of time in the principality of Monaco with Russell being one of the many drivers who lives there. Fans have often spotted them playing padel during their free time.

In fact, Russell and his mechanics from Mercedes played Padel on Tuesday during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend during heavy rainfall.

Padel seems to be replacing some older pastimes within the F1 circle, such as sim racing and golf. While Russell has never been too keen on playing golf, he used to do a lot of sim racing during the COVID-19 pandemic when F1 had to postpone the season.

Although Russell and other drivers once participated regularly in virtual racing streams, that trend has faded away. These days, only Max Verstappen has maintained his serious involvement in sim racing. The Dutchman even has his own professional sim racing team, ‘Team Redline,’ with whom he often participates in virtual racing events.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these