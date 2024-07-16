Alex Albon Blames George Russell for ‘Ruining’ Gaming for Him

Alex Albon was part of the popular Twitch quartet alongside Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Lando Norris during the COVID-19 lockdown. The four drivers often used to stream their gaming sessions together, especially the Codemasters F1 game. However, Albon feels that his friend Russell ruined that experience for him.

F1 YouTuber Matt Gallagher asked the Williams driver whether he still indulges in gaming as regularly as during the lockdown days. To this, Albon said that the “lockdown thing exhausted” him. On top of that, he stated,

“People like George [Russell] ruined it. He was so good at it, he put so much time into it. He got to a level where he was basically like a pro. And then to be half competitive, you had to go all the way and spend time.”

Naturally, Albon envies Russell’s expertise in the F1 game and also stated that the Mercedes driver spent a lot of time getting better at it. The Thai driver always has had this healthy rivalry and shares a lot of banter with his childhood friend, be it on track or while gaming together.

Back during the lockdown days, Albon along with Russell, Leclerc, and Norris spent a lot of their time gaming. As the F1 season was suspended for almost four months, all these drivers could only race online with each other on Codemasters’ F1 game.

However, when the season resumed in July 2020, this habit of racing and streaming faded away as things got back to normal. Now, all that Albon indulges in is casual gaming with some of his friends.

Albon’s off-track hobbies ft. Gaming and Golf

Having been part of the Twitch quartet, gaming perhaps is an inherent hobby for Albon. Norris has been one of the most active gamers who still streams his gaming sessions on Twitch from time to time.

While the rest of the crew, including Albon, may not be streaming their gaming activities any longer, it doesn’t mean they have stopped gaming entirely. However, the Thai driver mentioned that the games he plays currently are not racing games.

Just like Norris enjoys Fortnite and other games, Albon also stated that he plays some casual “random” games to pass the time. Apart from gaming, golfing is something the Williams driver has undertaken quite seriously in the past few years.

With his girlfriend Lily Muni He being a professional golfer, Albon certainly loves to go golfing with her and even improve his game. The 28-year-old has even gotten a golf simulator to improve his golfing skills and often practices with his girlfriend.