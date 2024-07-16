Lando Norris Copes With Heartbreak With Jewelry Shopping and a $50,000 Car Ride

As if the Formula 1 season not going his way wasn’t enough, Lando Norris suffered another heartbreak as his home team England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 finals. Norris, who is back home in Monaco after a busy tripleheader, took the time to go for some jewelry shopping before the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

The 24-year-old may even have given the casino a visit too as he was recently spotted outside the SBM (Société des Bains de Mer) which owns and manages the Monte Carlo Casino. Interestingly, he arrived at the SBM in his famous Jolly 500 Fiat, a car he has shown great fondness for in the past.

As per the video clip shared by the Instagram page @monaco_luxurystyle, Norris seemed to be getting over the loss of England as he spent some time among fans giving out some autographs and posing for a few selfies.

However, this outing for Norris felt quite different and lonesome because the last time he reportedly went to the SBM, he was on a double date. It seemed like an outing with his rumored love interest Margarida Corceiro along with his elder brother and sister-in-law.

Norris loves driving around Monaco in his 15-horsepower Fiat Jolly

Norris really likes his Jolly, especially for driving in Monaco. Being a small country, Monaco has narrow streets and a lack of parking spaces. Thus, Norris found that his little Fiat, which is approximately worth $50,000, was perfect for this place.

The Briton spoke on several occasions about why he loved the car so much. As per a report on Planet F1, Norris said, “You don’t need a big car in Monaco, so that’s my perfect little run-around. Out of all my dream cars, the Fiat was the most affordable at this stage so that’s why I bought it.”

Despite the fondness, Norris tried to part ways with his Fiat Jolly as he put it up for auction last year. Reports suggested it might sell for between £28,000 ($36,200) and £33,000 ($42,700), which is still a lot of money for such a small, old car.

However, the recent outing in his Jolly suggests that Norris might have ended the auction early before someone could bid on it, or maybe it went unsold. What remains certain is that he still enjoys driving it around in Monaco.