Lando Norris’ Casino Double Date Further Fuels Links With Margarida Corceiro 19 Months After Split With Luisinha Oliveira

The speculations about Lando Norris’ dating life continue to carry on as the British driver was again spotted with Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro. This is the first time that netizens believe that Norris is in another relationship since his split with his former girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira 19 months ago.

f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle pointed out how Norris recently had a casino double date with Corceiro. At the casino, Norris was seen with Corceiro, his sister, and his brother-in-law.

Norris was spotted with Corceiro at the casino, just a day after the two reportedly enjoyed a car ride together in Monaco. Now, this is not the first time Norris and Corceiro have been seen hanging out in quick succession.

The first time that Norris was spotted together with Corceiro was last year, having a car ride together. However, on that occasion, Corceiro was in a relationship with professional soccer star Joao Felix.

Is Margarida Corceiro now dating Lando Norris after breaking up with Joao Felix?

Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix broke up in June of last year. There were rumors that the couple split up because Corceiro cheated on Felix.

Several reports claimed that Corceiro got into a relationship with Felix’s international teammate, Pedro Porro. These rumors gained all the more traction after Felix stopped following Corceiro on social media.

Now, the latest rumor is that Corceiro is in a relationship with Lando Norris. Ever since fans began speculating that Corceiro could perhaps be dating the McLaren driver, the Portuguese model seems to be taken aback.

According to f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle, Corceiro removed her tag from all the posts fans of Norris put up. If Norris is indeed in a relationship with Corceiro, then this would be his first relationship since September 2022. However, the Briton has clarified previously, that he is just friends with many people he hangs out with.