Lando Norris crash: Watch McLaren star suffer a massive collision at Spa’s Raidillon during qualifying

Lando Norris suffered from a horrific crash during Q3 in the rain-drenched qualifying of the Belgian Grand Prix, emerging from the infamous Eau Rouge corner and hitting the wall of the high-speed Raidillon corner. He went spinning across the track, following which the Red Flag was immediately called upon.

Sebastian Vettel was the first one to reach out to Norris while he was still in the car. He confirmed Norris was okay, the latter giving a thumbs up.

The German was furious that the red flag wasn’t brought in earlier, considering the wetness of the track and the dangers associated with the high-speed corners.

The Aston Martin driver let it out on team radio: “What the f*** did I say? What did I say? Red track, unnecessary. Is he okay?”

Lando Norris might not race tomorrow

The Brit has since been rushed to the hospital and will start P9 tomorrow. If he does, that is.

McLaren team principal has confirmed Norris has an issue with his elbow and will race tomorrow only if he gets a clearance from the medical team.

Seidl: “Lando is okay. He hold his ellbow after the crash, he is at the hospital to get it checked. But he is okay…” Will he drive tomorrow? Seidl: “Too early to say now.”#BelgianGP #SkyGermany — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 28, 2021

Watch Lando Norris crash at Spa

