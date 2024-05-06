Lando Norris’ Dad Shares ‘Proud Father’ Moment With Anthony Hamilton After His Son’s Maiden Victory

After winning his first-ever F1 Grand Prix in Miami, Lando Norris put an end to a five-year wait of standing on the top step of the podium. The Briton’s father Adam was proud of his son and revealed how seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton’s dad was one of the first to reach out to him following Lando’s victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Miami GP, Adam Norris said,

“It’s beautiful. I think the other dads, I just had Lewis’ dad [Anthony Hamilton] give me a text. And we’ve been through a lot, and it’s interesting knowing as a parent, how many hours you’ve put in, supporting them.”

In his first 109 starts for McLaren (since making his debut in 2019), Lando Norris failed to win a race despite standing on the podium 15 times. In his 110th attempt, which was in Miami last Sunday, Norris achieved his dream of being an F1 race winner and he will surely be hungry for more.

Norris’ dad Adam reflected on all the weekends the two shared together. He even had a number – 350 weekends – to highlight just how long the journey has been so far. Another person who knows how much work it takes to succeed is Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony.

Anthony Hamilton has always been at the forefront, congratulating other drivers for their success on the track, and he taught Lewis the same values. This was evident when the father-son duo congratulated Max Verstappen and his dad following the Dutchman’s victory in Abu Dhabi 2021, despite Hamilton losing out on the Title in heartbreaking fashion.

Moreover, after Norris’ win in Miami, Hamilton was one of the first drivers to applaud him, even before he left the car.

Lando Norris gets lauded by F1 drivers in Miami

For a long time, Norris has been on the receiving end of jokes on social media related to his inability to win races. The 24-year-old, however, remained unfazed and kept his faith in McLaren which paid off on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton applauded Norris, clapping for his young compatriot during his cooldown lap in the Miami International Autodrome.

The McLaren driver’s ‘best friend’ on the track, Carlos Sainz (who got a five-second time penalty post the Miami GP), also took to social media to congratulate his former teammate.

Even Max Verstappen, the driver who Norris beat in Miami was happy to accept P2, hailing the latter’s achievements on social media following the race.

McLaren’s upgrades helped Norris achieve his biggest milestone in F1 (so far). The Bristol-born driver, however, will be hoping that this kickstarts something special, as he looks to make winning a regular habit.