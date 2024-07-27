mobile app bar

Lando Norris’ Father Collabs With McLaren to Launch $1,500 Electric Scooter

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris’ Father Collabs With McLaren to Launch $1,500 Electric Scooter

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lando Norris’ father Adam Norris has launched a new e-scooter ‘Pure X McLaren’, in collaboration with the McLaren F1 team. The Pure Electric founder and CEO posted the new MCL38-inspired edition of the new e-ride on his Instagram story.

The original McLaren versions of this new scooter start at £899 ($1,155). Those come in papaya and black colors, which are the brand colors of the British automotive brand.

However, the MCL38-inspired edition has a pricing of £1,200 ($1,542). The difference in pricing is not down to the specifications, as they are quite similar. It is probably due to the MCL38 F1 livery on the e-scooter that comes as a premium.

The new e-scooter has a range of 31 miles with a top speed of 15.5 mph. The peak power from its motor will be 710W, deriving the performance from a 36V battery. There are foldable handlebars which give great scope for carrying the 16.2 kg scooter while traveling.

It is also IP65-rated which makes the scooter fully waterproof for all weathers. With some ergonomic adjustments of the riding position and steering stabilization, the Pure X McLaren would also be giving a smooth and more controlled ride.

It is available to pre-order on Pure Electric’s website. Given the popularity of scooters in the F1 paddock, it makes sense why Adam Norris has launched a new product in collaboration with his son’s team.

Many engineers and even drivers like Lewis Hamilton use scooters in the paddock and the pitlane during a Grand Prix weekend. Perhaps Lando Norris could also use his father’s latest product this season to get some publicity going.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these