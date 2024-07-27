Lando Norris’ Father Collabs With McLaren to Launch $1,500 Electric Scooter

Lando Norris’ father Adam Norris has launched a new e-scooter ‘Pure X McLaren’, in collaboration with the McLaren F1 team. The Pure Electric founder and CEO posted the new MCL38-inspired edition of the new e-ride on his Instagram story.

The original McLaren versions of this new scooter start at £899 ($1,155). Those come in papaya and black colors, which are the brand colors of the British automotive brand.

However, the MCL38-inspired edition has a pricing of £1,200 ($1,542). The difference in pricing is not down to the specifications, as they are quite similar. It is probably due to the MCL38 F1 livery on the e-scooter that comes as a premium.

The new e-scooter has a range of 31 miles with a top speed of 15.5 mph. The peak power from its motor will be 710W, deriving the performance from a 36V battery. There are foldable handlebars which give great scope for carrying the 16.2 kg scooter while traveling.

It is also IP65-rated which makes the scooter fully waterproof for all weathers. With some ergonomic adjustments of the riding position and steering stabilization, the Pure X McLaren would also be giving a smooth and more controlled ride.

It is available to pre-order on Pure Electric’s website. Given the popularity of scooters in the F1 paddock, it makes sense why Adam Norris has launched a new product in collaboration with his son’s team.

Many engineers and even drivers like Lewis Hamilton use scooters in the paddock and the pitlane during a Grand Prix weekend. Perhaps Lando Norris could also use his father’s latest product this season to get some publicity going.