Lando Norris Flaunts $740,000 Lamborghini While Out for a Trip to Monaco’s Iconic Casino

F1 – ABU DHABI POST-SEASON TEST 2024 NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi post-season test 2024, on December 10, 2024 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Abu Dhabi, | Credits- IMAGO / PsnewZ

Lando Norris’ passion for splurging on supercars shouldn’t come as a surprise. He drives the fastest cars in the world for a living, and with a net worth of more than $30 million, he can afford just about anything he wants.

Norris has an extensive car collection, including a McLaren, a Ferrari, and even a Rolls-Royce. This off-season, however, he chose to take his Lamborghini Urus out for a spin.

The 25-year-old was recently spotted driving to the Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco, an iconic location where fans often see F1 drivers and other celebrities arriving in their luxury rides.

In one of the wealthiest areas in the world, the Lamborghini could have easily belonged to someone else. But fans quickly recognized it as Norris’.

It was easily identifiable due to the number plate, which read “L4 15″—with “L4” representing Norris’ first initial and racing number, and “15” indicating the car’s unit number.

With 666 CV (490 kW) of power, the Urus is one of the fastest SUVs on the market. It boasts a top speed of 190.14 mph (306 kph) and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0–100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds.

Moreover, Lamborghini extensively uses carbon fiber—a material commonly found in F1 cars to reduce weight—for most of the Urus’ exterior parts. This makes the car’s bodywork exceptionally strong and rigid, making it the perfect super SUV capable of handling not just high speeds but also intense G-forces.

And as good as Norris’ car collections are, the only problem is he hates driving on the roads.

Yet, it has not stopped him from having a $5 million car collection.

Norris scared of driving cars from his collection

Norris is scared of driving on the roads because he’s worried someone will want to race him. Being a top-level F1 competitor, Norris is worried that the racer inside him will want to oblige, causing him to drive recklessly on the roads.

“I hate it; I’m more scared on the road than in a race car,” he said on That Peter Crouch podcast last year. “I’m fed up [of people wanting to race me]“.

But when you have a car collection as expensive as Norris’, it’s only natural to want to enjoy driving them yourself.

The most expensive car in Norris’ garage is the Shelby Cobra 427, worth $1.89 million. Its high value comes from its rarity—only 998 units were built—and the fact that, despite being produced in the 1960s, it remains one of the most advanced sports cars of its time. With a 7.0L V8 engine and 425 horsepower, it’s an impressive machine for a street car.

As a McLaren driver, Norris also owns a couple of McLarens in his exquisite garage. One of them is the McLaren 765LT Spider, worth $940,000, featuring a 4.0L V8 engine and 765 hp. Another is the McLaren 570S, valued at $510,000, which is equipped with a 3.8L twin-turbo engine producing 570 hp.

Additionally, his collection includes a 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly, worth $41,000, and a Lamborghini Miura, valued at $940,000.