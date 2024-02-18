Fan Spots Lando Norris Driving His $2 Million Ride Ahead of the 2024 Season

A fan in Monaco spotted Lando Norris driving his Shelby Cobra 427, which is approximately worth $2 million. A few days before the F1 pre-season testing begins in Bahrain, the Briton is enjoying the final few days of his off-season at home in Monaco, driving in the principality.

Some fans spotted Norris driving the same Shelby Cobra a few months ago. This is the 1965 model of the Cobra 427, which was produced by Shelby American and Ford back in the day. It is a vintage car that many other drivers and car collectors love to possess.

Some Cobras are highly priced depending on the model, and if any famous personality used to own them. Currently, the standard pricing for such Cobra 427 cars is around $1-2 million.

The car has a 7-liter Ford V8 engine, giving out about 410 hp and a top speed of 164 mph. The Shelby Cobra can do a quarter mile in about 12.4 seconds and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton also owns a Shelby Cobra 427, but it is the 1966 model, unlike Norris’s ’65-make. The difference between these two models is that Hamilton’s ’66 model has a higher power output and also has a higher price.

This is due to the 39-year-old buying the Cobra on Carroll Shelby’s recommendation. Shelby, who won the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans ran Shelby American, and was the maker of the Cobra 427. Just like Hamilton, Norris too has some great cars in his car collection.

Lando Norris’ car collection

Racing for McLaren, Lando Norris would naturally have some of the British brands’ automobiles in his garage. One of them is the McLaren 765LT Spider. It is a hypercar having a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that gives an output of up to 755 hp.

Norris also has a McLaren 720S, a GT, and a 570S. Naturally, the 24-year-old loves the papaya brand besides being an F1 driver for them. Though besides McLaren, the #4 driver also has other brands’ supercars in his collection.

One of them is the Lamborghini Aventador. Having the sweet 6.5 liter V12 engine, the Aventador goes up to speeds of 217 mph. Besides the Aventador, Norris also bought a Lamborghini Miura recently. This is the latest addition to his garage.

Another car in his collection which has a V12 engine is the Rolls Royce Wraith. Moreover, the Briton also owns a Jaguar F-Type Roadster, a Fiat 500 Jolly, and a Ferrari F8.

As per some reports, Norris’ net worth is over $30 million. Meanwhile, as per some other reports, his worth is around $12 million (£10 million). However, this was the figure given before taking into account his mega-deal with McLaren. Since Norris has signed another contract extension in January 2024, his worth is bound to increase in the coming years.

His father, Adam Norris, though is a very wealthy businessman. Adam is one of the richest British businessmen with a net worth of over $250 million (£200 million). He is currently the CEO of Pure Electric, which makes e-scooters. He has been the backbone for his son’s growth in F1 as he has both financially and mentally supported him since the start.