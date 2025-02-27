mobile app bar

Lando Norris’ Giant Leap in Pre-Season Testing Reaffirms McLaren’s Favorite Status for 2025 Season

F1 - PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025 - BAHRAIN NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL39, portrait during the Formula 1 Aramco pre-season testing 2025 of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from February 26 to 28, 2025 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain

Reigning World Champions McLaren laid down a marker on day one of testing by lighting up the timing board. Lando Norris was the fastest, 0.157 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, George Russell.

But does this mean that McLaren will once again emerge victorious in 2025?

After all, most paddock insiders have already labeled them as the favorites to finish P1 in the Constructors’. Now, if early pre-season testing results are taken into consideration, it certainly appears to be the right call.

History suggests that pre-season testing times should not be taken too seriously, but in the first official session ahead of the 2025 season, no other team looked as comfortable as the Woking-based squad.

In the breakdown of the pre-season testing, The Race pointed out how no McLaren driver had registered any lap-time during the first two hours of the session. However, that was their plan all along, because when Oscar Piastri took to the track in the morning, they were busier than everyone else.

Then, it was Norris‘ turn.

He picked up where Piastri left off and was arguably faster than anyone else on the track. Of course, there’s a chance that others around the Briton were running heavier fuel loads or using less engine power.

Regardless, the fact that the favorites called it a day with everyone behind them was a promising sign for them.

How did McLaren’s rivals look during pre-season testing?

Defending champ Max Verstappen and his new teammate Liam Lawson did not look to comfortable with the RB21, as reported by, once again, The Race. Lawson in particular, was struggling to find grip, which resulted in the only spin of the day.

Even though Verstappen managed a lap-time that was just over two-tenths shy of Norris’, it is important to note that the Red Bull driver put in his best lap later in the day when the conditions were at its best with the track rubbered in.

Ferrari meanwhile, were carrying a heavier fuel load. So, it’s not fair to compare their times to those of McLaren. One thing was clear, however: Lewis Hamilton was struggling.

It’s not looking easy for Hamilton to get the front in here,” journalist Scott Mitchell-Malm said.

Mercedes looked to be the happiest team on Wednesday, with George Russell stating that the W16 was the best car he had ever driven around Bahrain.

Kimi Antonelli too, was happy with the balance of the car, suggesting that Mercedes had finally overcome the gremlins of their troubles in the ground effect era. If the Silver Arrows continue in the same way, they could emerge as McLaren’s closest competitors in 2025.

