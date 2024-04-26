“There’s Only One Adrian Newey and More Than One Max Verstappen”: Red Bull Bashed for Getting Priorities Wrong

The internal turmoil at Red Bull due to allegations against Christian Horner gave rise to many rumors about potential big-name exits such as Max Verstappen, Helmut Marko, and Adrian Newey. Now, one of those rumors may become a reality with Newey reportedly wanting to leave. However, long before Adrian Newey’s exit rumors surfaced, Peter Windsor bashed Red Bull over their wrong priorities. Windsor opined that rather than trying to retain Verstappen at the team, the Austrian team should have focused on keeping Newey, who is arguably the best aerodynamicist and designer in F1.

Windsor’s comments came in early April on the Inside Line F1 Podcast. This was when the rumors about Verstappen or Newey leaving had cooled down. However, they feel a lot more relevant now. The former Ferrari manager said, “Whether Max stays or not, it’s kind of irrelevant, as long as they have Adrian Newey.”

He added, “I think everybody’s got it around the wrong way [as] they should be talking about is Adrian Newey affected by any of this stuff that’s been going on behind the scenes? I think Max will stay and there’s only one Adrian Newey and there’s more than one Max Verstappen.”

Windsor also revealed how he regards Sebastian Vettel as an inferior driver compared to Verstappen, but Newey still managed to win four titles with the former. However, there’s a catch to it now as Windsor’s absolute free pass to Newey does not go hand in hand with Red Bull‘s insider.

Rumors have it that the British designer does not yield the same influence he held a few seasons back, thanks to Red Bull’s technical director Peter Wache. Surprisingly, some reports also say that the 65-year-old saw the RB20 only during its launch in February this year. This could be a possible reason Newey asked to move away from the team, wanting a more hands-on role.

What’s next for Adrian Newey?

The reports of Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull rocked Formula 1, to say the least. According to AMuS and the BBC, Newey wants to leave the Milton Keynes outfit due to the stressful environment at the team courtesy of the controversy against Christian Horner.

As Newey is asking his way out, rumors suggest that he may go to Ferrari or Aston Martin. The British team under Lawrence Stroll has a solid workforce, ample funding, and a new state-of-the-art working facility in Silverstone which could lure the British engineer to sign on the dotted lines.

Furthermore, the Fernando Alonso factor can also pull Newey to Aston Martin, as the latter once mentioned his regret of not working with the two-time world champion. As for Ferrari, multiple factors could lead up to that switch as well for the Red Bull genius.

Firstly, Fred Vasseur, who slowly and steadily is bringing the team to a positive direction. And secondly, Lewis Hamilton, with whom Adrian Newey is yet to work with. Hamilton will join the Maranello-based team in 2025, and his addition to the team could change the whole dynamic.