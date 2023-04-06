Lando Norris Gifts Literally the Worst Birthday Cake to Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri, after a memorable home Grand Prix, is celebrating his 22nd birthday, and Lando Norris isn’t leaving a chance to wish him ‘nicely’. After saying his teammate will miss him on this day in a McLaren video, the Brit reveals on his Instagram that he was actually there to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

In a series of two videos released by Norris, fans can see Piastri was invited to a room by McLaren team members. Over there, the Australian spots the ‘worst birthday cake’ he ever received.

As bad as the cake can be, Piastri appreciates the gesture and cuts the cake. Meanwhile, his teammates deliberately did this as they laughed while their driver awkwardly walks towards the cake.

Lando Norris planted the ‘worst cake’?

The video also appears with the caption ‘worst birthday cake’ with a couple of laughing emojis. Though the cake’s texture is as bad as it could be, only Norris can reveal what’s the material used inside to make it possibly the worst.

However, Norris’ fun didn’t end till there. On his 22nd birthday, Norris further dedicates a Taylor Swift song, ’22’, in the next story to commemorate the new chapter in the Australian’s life.

Any way everyone around seems to have a lot of fun, and Piastri also took it as a sport. Thus, showing the strong camaraderie building between the two McLaren drivers.

McLaren sees first positive in 2023

The Australian Grand Prix was a big sigh of relief for Mclaren, as for the first time this season, they came back with points. In fact, both their cars finished within the points zone, P6 to Norris and P8 to Piastri, granting the 22-year-old his first F1 career points.

The rookie McLaren driver was surely happy with his results as it was his first F1 home race, and he didn’t want it to go like the previous two races. So, something for him to relish.

The Australian race driver concluded his weekend by saying it was a crazy outing as, for the first time, he saw three red flags in a race. Now, with a three-week-long gap, McLaren will next vie for more points in Azerbaijan.