Lando Norris Had to Take Oscar Piastri’s Help to Answer Easiest Michael Jordan Trivia Question

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri (L) and Michael Jordan (R)

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri (L) and Michael Jordan (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ and IMAGO / PCN Photography

Few stories in all of sports are as legendary as Michael Jordan’s two separate three-peats with the Chicago Bulls. Winning three straight NBA Championships, taking a sabbatical to ply his trade in the MLB, and then returning to win three more titles — it’s a narrative that has solidified Jordan’s claim as the greatest basketball player of all time.

For most people, even those with just a working knowledge of the sport’s history, knowing Jordan’s iconic run with the Bulls is almost second nature. Unless, of course, you’re Lando Norris.

Formula 1 recently posted a video to their YouTube channel where the #4 driver and his teammate, Oscar Piastri had to answer some trivia questions. When it came to the sport of basketball and Jordan’s glory run, Norris was left lacking.

In a light-hearted moment during the challenge, Norris was unable to confirm which team did Jordan win his six championships with. The Briton hesitated, looking visibly uncertain. Rather than risk a wrong answer, he quickly sought help from Piastri.

“You can say it, you don’t have to hide this,” he goaded to his teammate, using the concept of the game ‘It Takes Two’.

Thankfully for him, Piastri was ready and effortlessly covered both parts of the question — not only identifying the Bulls but also confidently handling the follow-up question about the number of championships Jordan won with the Bulls.

It would appear that while Norris is a strong contender on track, off the track, his trivia knowledge isn’t world-class. In fact, Piastri, on the other hand, seemed to have a better grip on general knowledge as he answered almost all the questions thrown at him.

Coming from a sport-loving country and the sporting capital of the world, the Melbourne-born driver has played and experienced a variety of sports Down Under. Even though he may not actively follow particular sports like cricket and tennis — mainly due to his busy schedule — his understanding of the basic aspects and their history seems excellent.

As for the NBA, Piastri keeps a close tab on the happenings of the league, including transfers. Recently, when Luka Doncic’s transfer kicked off a flurry of trades across the NBA, the Aussie was quite keen to witness what was happening. So, it makes sense that he would definitely know trivial details about the GOAT of basketball.

Even the interviewer was blown away by the wealth of knowledge Piastri had. He informed them that in terms of a percentage, they had probably beaten all the other teams with an “incredible” job that saw the duo answer almost 98% of the questions correctly.

