Michael Schumacher Would Have Been a Mechanic If He Hadn’t Had $900 Million Formula 1 Career

Michael Schumacher was in love with Formula 1. His career, which started in the early 90s, lasted until 2012. Though, he had a five-year-long hiatus. But in that time, he managed to win seven championships.

His successful motorsport career earned him endless wealth; his net worth is $900 million. But even if he hadn’t gone on to become an F1 driver, he still would have tried to get into the sport, even if in another role, maybe as a mechanic.

The German race driver was always intrigued by the engineering part of F1. That also led him to do overtime with several engineers to revive Ferrari and dominate with them for five long years.

Michael Schumacher would have been a mechanic if not an F1 driver

Sabine Kehm, the manager of Schumacher for the majority days of his career, reveals that the German race driver was so intrigued by Formula 1. He just wanted an in; he could have taken any role if he had not.

“He genuinely enjoyed the time with the team,” said Kehm in Beyond the Grid. “And also with mechanics. I think if he had not been an F1 driver, he would have been probably mechanic or whatever.”

Kehm further reveals that Schumacher always thought himself above mechanics and usually spent time with them. His team loved him because they always thought he was interested in their work and who they were.

He had a gift list for the team

The German race driver also made his manager Kehm prepare a list of important dates for everyone in the team. And with that, Schumacher provided their gifts and greetings. Moreover, the team also used to get Christmas greetings. His habit had won the team over as they felt he found them important.

Kehm reveals that this side of Schumacher was because this was a way of thanking them for being excellent in service to him, which facilitated his dominance. She reveals that Schumacher was demanding, so he wanted to reward them in a way.

It’s been 10 years since Schumacher has been away from the sport, and it will be 10 years at the end of 2023 since he has been in the public eye. Yet love for him by the fans hasn’t subsided at all.

