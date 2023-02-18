NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Once Wanted Lewis Hamilton to Join Him at Daytona 500

Since making his F1 debut in 2007, Lewis Hamilton has gone on to become one of the most popular stars in the sport’s history. The seven-time world champion’s on-track success in F1 has also made him a global superstar, with athletes from other sports and multiple celebrities being his fans.

One such fan is NASCAR star, Bubba Wallace. Wallace currently competes in the series with 23XI racing in car number 23. The team Wallace races for was launched by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin in 2020, and the 29-year-old was announced as their first-ever driver.

Thank you Bro!!!! Guess we will see you at the #daytona500 next year?!!👀👊🏾 https://t.co/YuHw1Ok3Vi — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020

Hamilton, being a huge close friend of Jordan’s, took to Twitter to congratulate him, Hamlin, and Wallace on his historic venture. Wallace is a big fan of Hamilton and replied to the Mercedes driver’s tweet and offered him a place at 23XI racing.

Wallace thanked Hamilton for the good wishes and invited him to race alongside him at the coming year’s Daytona 500!

Bubba Wallace and Lewis Hamilton at the forefront of the fight against racial injustice

Wallace and Hamilton are racing in different series, but they have something very big in common. Wallace is a huge activist when it comes to speaking for racial equality. He was at leading the Black Lives Matter campaign in NASCAR when Breonna Taylor and George Floyd were murdered in 2020.

Many of you are wondering “what will NASCAR do”….We set the tone for sports coming back during this pandemic. We stood up for change. We stood up for racial justice. We stood up for #GeorgeFloyd We stood up for #AhmaudArbery and #BreonnaTaylor. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 28, 2020

Hamilton too uses his star status in F1 as a platform to speak out against racial injustice. He will continue to do so despite the FIA imposing a ban on drivers talking about political or personal issues.

It’s been 6 months since Breonna Taylor was murdered by policemen, in her own home. Still no justice has been served. We won’t stay silent. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/7zinVHiYcH — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 13, 2020

In 2020, when Hamilton defied the FIA by wearing a t-shirt that said, ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor’, Wallace publicly lauded the Stevenage-born driver in an interview with TIME magazine.

Will Hamilton ever race in NASCAR?

Hamilton is 38 years old, but showing no signs of slowing down in F1. His current contract with Mercedes runs out at the end of the 2023 season. but it is considered to be only a matter of time before he pens a new deal that will keep him in F1 beyond this year.

Hamilton has broken just about every record there is to break in F1. He has the highest number of pole positions, fastest laps and race wins. The only record he is yet to break is becoming the driver with the most championship wins.

Currently, Hamilton shares the top step of the podium with Michael Schumacher at seven. Hence, he is desperate to win his eighth and move clear of the German before he even considers retiring from F1.

However, Hamilton is a huge fan of NASCAR and has often spoken about his desire to race in the iconic Daytona 500 someday before calling time on his racing career. Although, as things stand, that day is still very far away.

