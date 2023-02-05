“How did he fit that?!”: Carlos Sainz leaves fans puzzled after fitting huge golf bag in his $500,000 Ferrari

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Team Spain is interviewed after he takes the pole position during qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say that Carlos Sainz saw an increase in popularity since joining Ferrari in 2021. The Spaniard was always a talented driver but spent a lot of years moving from one team to another before finally getting his podium shot at McLaren. He impressed with the Surrey-based outfit for two seasons, which finally earned him a move to the most successful team in F1 history.

For sure, Ferrari isn’t the force it once was. In fact, the Scuderia hasn’t won a championship in almost 15 years but it seems that with a pairing of Sainz & Leclerc in addition to their development, they are finally on the right track. Leclerc may be the more popular Ferrari driver, but that does not discount the number of eyeballs Sainz brings into the team.

Ahead of the start of the 2023 season, Sainz finally got his hands on the custom made Ferrari that the team gifted to him upon joining. It is a grey Ferrari 812, and its price is estimated to be around the range of $500,000.

Also read: “Happy to Have Some Time Off”: Daniel Ricciardo Admits He’s at Peace With Not Racing in F1

Carlos Sainz fits in golf bags in $500,000 Ferrari

The Ferrari 812 is a luxurious sports car, that has a top speed of almost 200 mph. However, one thing which Ferraris aren’t known for is the amount of trunk space their cars have! Sainz, who is a huge fan of golf, wanted to go and swing a few shots. Before heading to the gold course, he was tasked with the herculean challenge of fitting all his clubs in his Ferrari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Sainz (@carlossainz55)

Sainz posted a video on his Instagram of himself fitting the bags in his trunk. To everyone’s surprise, he actually fitted that huge bag in the tight compartment with relative ease. Fans were bewildered and some took to the comments section of the post to ask the 27-year-old how he managed to pull it off!

Also read: Nyck De Vries Blames Himself for Being Unable to Follow George Russell and Lando Norris to F1

Sainz aiming for consistency in 2023

Sainz’s Ferrari journey so far has been full of some high highs and low lows. He started off brilliantly in 2021 by treating the Tifosi to a year of consistent & sharp driving as they recovered from a horrendous 2020 season. Sainz even finished ahead of Leclerc that year.

2022, however, presented the Madrid-born-driver with an opportunity to win races and even challenge for the title. Ferrari’s performance did fade off as the season progressed, but Sainz failed to grab the opportunity in the opening few races unlike Leclerc.

Heading into the 2023 season, he aims to compete for the championship just like his teammate. However, his primary focus is to make sure he becomes as consistent as he was in 2021, once again.