Lando Norris Has No Complaints From Max Verstappen After the Heavy Penalty At Qatar GP

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were vying for the win at the 2024 Qatar GP before an errant side mirror wreaked havoc at the Lusail International Circuit. It brought out a safety car, and Norris was noted for not slowing down for the yellow flags that had been flown before.

It was Verstappen who pushed for Red Bull to notify the stewards of Norris‘ transgressions, and it ultimately destroyed the McLaren driver’s evening. However, Norris did not develop a grudge.

He was handed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, virtually ending his chances of fighting for the win. He went down to last place, and could only make his way back up to P10. “That’s what everyone does,” Norris said, suggesting that he had no ill feelings towards Verstappen. “I would have done the same. I’m happy for him.”

Max Verstappen thinks the FIA would have investigated him immediately had he been the one not to slow down under yellow flag conditions.https://t.co/BO1t3rFuob pic.twitter.com/4W2zlyn0pl — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) December 2, 2024

After the race had ended, Norris went on record to argue his innocence. “I’m not an idiot,” he said whilst explaining that he would have slowed down had he seen the yellow flag. “If I knew it was a yellow I would’ve slowed down. But the rule says if you don’t slow down it’s a penalty,” the Briton added.

Norris’ penalty could prove disastrous for McLaren

Without Norris’ unfortunate incident in Qatar, McLaren could have effectively sealed the Constructors’ Championship in their favor. Instead, their 30-point advantage got trimmed to 21, leaving Ferrari with a chance to capitalize in the season finale next weekend.

Things aren’t looking too pretty for Norris, either. At the Las Vegas GP, the Briton finally bowed out of the championship fight as Verstappen clinched his fourth-consecutive title. Now, it seems as though he is on the verge of losing vice-champion status as well.

After his sublime drive on Sunday, Charles Leclerc bagged P2 and a handy advantage against Norris in the fight for P2 in the standings. The Monegasque goes into the season finale next weekend with momentum in his favor and only nine points separating him from the McLaren driver.