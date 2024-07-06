Lando Norris Indulges Himself in This Toxic Habit From Time to Time

Being one of the most popular F1 stars in the world, Lando Norris is presumably very frequently searched up online by his fans. Norris himself, however, has never done that. Instead, the McLaren driver resorts to something that has affected him in the past.

In an interview, Norris insisted that he never looked his name up on the internet. Social media, on the other hand, is a different story as the McLaren driver admits to having stalked himself on X (formerly Twitter).

“Because that’s where I get canceled for the things I get canceled for,” he said.

“when was the last you searched yourself up online?”

lando: i haven’t. i don’t look myself up and if it is it’s on x because that’s where i get cancelled for the things i get cancelled for. pic.twitter.com/3mv3a629v4 — Remi (@l4ndocore) July 5, 2024

In the past, Norris had revealed how social media took a huge toll on his mental health. Stan-culture and people stalking his daily movements on the app made him feel uneasy, and the toxicity among the fanbase was too much to handle. This is one of the major reasons why Norris isn’t as active on social media as he once was.

In the same interview, the 24-year-old goes on to reveal, “At the meantime, I don’t have it (X) on my phone. I deleted it for a little time. But I’m not using it currently.”

Norris has always craved privacy in his day-to-day life. As an F1 driver, that can get difficult, but sometimes, things go too far for the McLaren driver to ignore.

How Lando Norris deals with trust issues

In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year, Norris spoke about how his personal life is often under the spotlight. It affected his relationship with his former girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira in the past, and is also causing problems today.

Pictures of him with a Portuguese model at Vigo airport started circulating on social media, but per Norris, no one was supposed to know his whereabouts. This makes him believe that there are people close to him who tip him off, which is why he has developed trust issues.

“There’s no chance someone happened to be waiting there, in the middle of nowhere to take a picture,” said Norris. “It can make it difficult to trust people.”

Staying away from social media and not posting everything about his daily life is just one precaution Norris takes to avoid this. But still, the Bristol-born driver referred to the situation as “tough“.